Ticks will be more active than usual early in spring 2023, and that means Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections could spread earlier and in greater numbers than in a typical year. — CDC via AP, File

We share a very complex relationship with ticks. These tiny arachnids feed on the blood of animals and that includes humans. Tick bites are often harmless but they can also transmit diseases that pose health risks.

Ticks have a crucial ecological role as parasites, primarily in forested and grassland ecosystems. They serve as hosts for various microorganisms and aid in the regulation of wildlife populations. Ticks are often found in areas with a high concentration of hosts, such as deer and rodents. They attach themselves to their hosts during their life cycle, extracting blood for nourishment and facilitating the transmission of disease-causing agents.

