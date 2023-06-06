Ticks will be more active than usual early in spring 2023, and that means Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections could spread earlier and in greater numbers than in a typical year. — CDC via AP, File
We share a very complex relationship with ticks. These tiny arachnids feed on the blood of animals and that includes humans. Tick bites are often harmless but they can also transmit diseases that pose health risks.
Ticks have a crucial ecological role as parasites, primarily in forested and grassland ecosystems. They serve as hosts for various microorganisms and aid in the regulation of wildlife populations. Ticks are often found in areas with a high concentration of hosts, such as deer and rodents. They attach themselves to their hosts during their life cycle, extracting blood for nourishment and facilitating the transmission of disease-causing agents.
Ticks are infamous for their ability to transmit diseases, making them a significant public health concern. Some of the most common diseases transmitted by ticks include Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, babesiosis and anaplasmosis. Lyme disease caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. Lyme disease is the most prevalent tick-borne illness globally. It can cause a range of symptoms that include fever, fatigue, joint pain and neurological issues if left untreated. Rocky Mountain spotted fever is caused by the bacterium Rickettsia rickettsia. Rocky Mountain spotted fever can lead to severe symptoms like rash, headache and organ failure.
You can reduce your risk of tick bites and the illnesses they cause. Various strategies can be employed to protect against ticks. When venturing into tick-prone areas, individuals should wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants tucked into socks and closed-toe shoes. Applying insect repellents containing DEET or picaridin on exposed skin is also useful. You can also treat your clothing and gear with permethrin. This is an insecticide, which can provide an added layer of protection.
You should check for ticks after spending time outdoors. Ticks tend to prefer warm and moist areas on your body. You should pay special attention to your scalp, behind you ears, underarms and your groin. You should remove any attached ticks by using a fine-tipped pair tweezers to prevent disease transmission. The tick should be grasped as close to your skin’s surface as possible and pulled upward with steady and even pressure.
You can also develop a rash after a tick bite. The rash starts as a small red area at the site of your bite. It may appear a few days or a few weeks after you’ve been bitten. On lighter skin people the center may be lighter in color. The outer edges can be darker and raised. Most harmless tick bites cause no physical signs or symptoms.
Untreated tick bites can produce a wide range of symptoms, depending on the stage of infection. These include fever, rash, facial paralysis, and arthritis.
Sometimes you won’t feel anything because the bite doesn’t hurt and doesn’t usually itch. Ticks are very small and most times you might not see it. It might even look like a fleck of dirt. As the tick feeds it swells up and can be easier to find.
Lyme disease is one of the diseases caused by a tick bite. There are three stages of Lyme disease:
Stage 1 is called early-localized Lyme disease. The bacteria have not yet spread throughout the body.
Stage 2 is called early-disseminated Lyme disease. The bacteria have begun to spread throughout the body.
Stage 3 is called late disseminated Lyme disease.
The American Red Cross recommends the following for tick bites:
Grasp tick with fine-tipped, pointed tweezers close to the skin and pull slowly.
Do not forget to wear disposable gloves if available.
Wash bite area with soap and water.
Apply antibiotic ointment, if available. Check to see if the person has no known allergies of sensitivities to the ointment.
A few more facts from the American Red Cross for tick bites:
Adults can wear insect repellents containing diethyltoluamide (DEET)
Children can wear only products that contain less than 10% DEET in consultation with your child’s physician.
You should seek medical care if the tick cannot be removed, if its mouthparts remain embedded or if rash or flu like symptoms develop (fever, headache, weakness joint pain, muscle pain).
If you think that the tick has been attached to you for several hours or even a day.
Ongoing research is going on to better understand and manage these illnesses. Scientists are studying tick behavior, ecology and their transmission dynamics of diseases to develop more effective prevention strategies. They are also working on advancements in diagnostic techniques to improve early detection and treatment.
Our public health agencies are also working to raise awareness about tick-borne diseases through educational campaigns. Our wild life agencies are trying to disseminate information about tick habitats, preventive measures and the recognition of symptoms. These initiatives are aim to empower us to protect ourselves and seek medical attention promptly if bitten by a tick.
Through our collective efforts hopefully we won’t be ticked off this summer.
If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.