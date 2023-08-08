Did you know that 100 Americans die every day from gun violence and tens of thousands more suffer non-fatal gun injuries? Does that mean that you need to get a gun to protect yourself and your family? Has society become so violent that everyone should arm himself or herself for protection? Do guns really protect a family? What does the data say?
The issue of owning a gun for protection is a complex and contentious one. Advocates of gun ownership often argue that having a firearm in your home can act as a deterrent to potential criminals and provide a means of self-defense. Some say a firearm can deter burglars and intruders. It’s been argued that having a gun is your best way of protecting your family. The data on outcomes of gun ownership does not support such claims.
Research has shown that having guns in the home increases your risk of accidents and incidents of violence. Studies have indicated that a gun in your home is more likely to be used in a domestic dispute, accidental shooting or suicide attempt than in self-defense against an intruder. The presence of guns can escalate conflicts and lead to tragic outcomes, especially in emotional charged situations.
The idea that guns effectively protect homeowners from crime does not always align with real-world scenarios. In most cases your gun is not easily accessible during a home invasion and you may not have the training or the presence of mind to use a gun safely and effectively under stress.
We should look at other factors that could contribute to your home safety such as improved security systems, unarmed neighborhood watch programs and community engagement. Preventative measures like proper lighting, secure locks and cooperation among neighbors can significantly reduce the likelihood of crime.
Ultimately the effectiveness of guns in protecting homeowners from crime is an issue that depends on various factors that include the individual and family training with their gun, local crime rates and the specific circumstances of a potential threat. Think about it. How does a criminal know not to come to your house because you now have a gun? Are you going to put a sign up that says, “I have a gun.” There is no one-size-fits-all answer. The decision to own a gun for self-defense should be made carefully and based on all the potential risk and responsibilities.
Some may still say isn’t crime on the rise? Over 80% in the U.S. believe crime is increasing or staying the same in their community. This belief is grounded in fear from the successive mass shooting to the brazen attacks during daylight hours. The FBI’s annual report for 2021 released this year showed that crime decreased by 1% from the previous year. The FBI tracks seven major crimes. Theft, auto theft, and burglary have been falling regularly for the last 20 years. Violent crimes such as aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery increased in 2020 but remain lower than it was in the 1990s. The two crimes most people think about is murder and gun violence, which is less than 1% of over all crime.
Gun violence should be considered a public health epidemic and should be treated as such. Mass shootings are horrific and capture your attention, they are only part of the gun-violence picture. More than half of all suicides are firearm-related. Firearms are used in more than 50% of female homicides. Firearms are the third leading cause of death in children. The U.S. accounts for more than 90% of all firearm deaths among children in developed high–income nations.
Prevention is the key to reducing gun related issues. Here are a few things we should think about:
Don’t buy a gun.
If you do buy a gun, get training. Every adult that is in your household should have the training.
Don’t let your children handle your firearms. Guns are not toys.
Monitor the mental health of the members of your family.
Monitor your gun. Use an alarm box that will alert you if the box is open.
Learn de-escalation strategies. Practice them with your family.
Encourage further research on gun violence and it’s impact on society.
Encourage more talks about gun safety.
Pray for divine intervention.
Striking a balance between protecting individual rights and ensuring public safety remains crucial in addressing the complex relationship between guns in homes and in home shootings. If we embrace evidence based policies and fostering an open dialogue we can move closer to a safer society while respecting individual liberties.
If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”
