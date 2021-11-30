It’s that time of year again that we should be making an appointment for a yearly health assessment. Some have suggested that if you are healthy and under 50 you only need a check-up every three years. I don’t recommend doing that. Everyone should get an exam by a health professional every year no matter how healthy they think they are. It’s one of the best preventive measures we have to stay healthy.
Before you go to your doctor I want you to do a personal “medical inventory.” This inventory should give you an assessment of your health. It’s important to determine how you feel now and where you want to be with your health in the future. You want to know if your body is working, physically and emotionally your life is headed in the right direction. Your doctor’s appointment is your opportunity to discuss medical problems and concerns. By preparing for the appointment with a “medical inventory” you will be less likely to waste the opportunity and more likely to gain a higher degree of satisfaction from your visit.
Your “medical inventory” should include:
Changes mentally or physically sense your last visit
Supplements added to your diet
Anxiety or fear about life
Changes in your personal life (marriage, deaths, births, social relationships, work)
Injuries
Loss of physical body functions (walking, strength, vision, speech, hearing)
Weight loss or weight gain
Loss of appetite
Problems with your mood, thinking, motivation or depression
Trouble sleeping
Trouble with your sex drive
New symptom or a recurrences of a previous problem
Your road to better health rests within you. You should know what you want from your health and why. You should have health goals. You need to plan the steps needed to reach your full potential. You want to optimize your health and well-being. It’s not just “not being sick,” it means understanding what matters to you and your health. You should understand all aspects of your life that contribute to a sense of well-being. Your doctor can help you explore all areas of your life so your health care team can help you set your health goals, not only for your medical needs, but also for your “life” needs and desires.
In the stressed and compressed time frame of your doctor’s appointment it’s very common for communication to be impaired. A recent survey of how much patients recalled following a general exam revealed that most could not remember more than of the medical problems their doctor diagnosed! Some patients visiting their doctor for treatment could not remember their doctor’s name. Would you consult your banker, tax preparer or clergyman and leave the meeting without making sure you understood what was discussed or not know to whom you spoke? While many doctors are aware of the need to restate treatment plans or medication adjustments, others may not. Time restrictions decrease the amount of verbal reinforcement the doctor can offer. Ask for a brief written summary to make sure all points are covered and necessary prescriptions filled out. Ask what kind of follow-up is needed. Be prepared to take notes.
In today’s medical environment your face-to-face time with your doctor can be very short. To get the most from your medical staff, you’ll need to give them a little help and be determined to get them to listen. This will take preparation. This preparation should include notes, a detailed history of any problems, questions about your problems, medication history, and any medical records. This type of preparation will increase the chances of your getting the best diagnosis. Good preparation can also help alleviate your anxiety about your trip to the doctor. As you experience your medical problem, keep a journal of your experience. If you feel it might help, enlist a relative or friend to help you get ready for your appointment. If it makes you feel more comfortable you can also ask them to accompany you to your appointment.
Questions you should ask before you leave your doctor:
1. What is the problem likely to be, among the possibilities?
2. Are further diagnostic evaluations necessary?
3. What can I expect from the natural course of this problem?
4. Is there treatment available to modify the course?
5. How long before I should see the effects of the medication?
6. Are there any side effects of the medications?
7. Under what circumstances should I notify the doctor?
8. Are there any age- or gender-related tests I should have?
Your post visit is just as important as the visit with the doctor. You both came up with a written plan.
Make a list of all prescriptions received
Get a copy of your visit summary
Review your notes taken during visit
Put all follow-up appointments on your calendar with alerts
List all of your tests you did get results for
Review all patient information given to you for accuracy
Get a copy of test results
Sign up for online patient access
Your preparation may even save your life. Please use the plan that you are your doctor put together all year. This will make 2022 your healthiest year ever.
