When we think about hormones, testosterone is among the most widely misunderstood. Testosterone is the male sex hormone that is made in the testicles and adrenal gland and in smaller amounts, in women’s ovaries and adrenal glands. Your testosterone hormone levels are very important for normal male sexual development and function. During puberty (in the teen years), testosterone will help boys develop male features like body and facial hair, a deeper voice, and more muscle strength. This hormone affects your sex drive in both men and women. It also plays a role in strength, mood, development of the male sex organ and secondary male sexual characteristics like hair growth.
Low testosterone levels can cause physical and emotional changes. It can lead to feelings of sadness and depression. Trouble with your memory, concentration and experience lowered motivation and self-confidence are also associated with low testosterone.
High testosterone can be a problem, too. Men and women with high testosterone can experience a variety of health consequences. Excess testosterone can lead to aggressive, irritable behavior, acne, oily skin and an increase in muscle mass.
The most common “out of balance” testosterone levels are found to be on the low side. The highest testosterone level usually peaks at about age 20 for both men and women. It than slowly decreases with age at about 1% per year. This decrease may not be noticeable in some. Many people may experience significant changes starting in their middle-aged years or more commonly at age 60 and above. In men this drop in testosterone levels is sometimes termed hypogonadism, “male menopause” or andropause.
A drop in testosterone levels can cause:
1. A drop in physical energy — You will not feel like doing anything.
2. A drop in strength — A loss in muscle will cause a loss in your strength.
3. A drop in stamina — Men with low testosterone often tire easily.
4. Diminished mental aggressiveness.
5. More aches and pains in the bones and joints than normal.
6. Weight gain — Most of the weight gain will be fat.
7. Osteoporosis — Low testosterone can reduce your body’s ability to keep a safe level of bone density.
8. Loss in muscle density — You need good muscle density to keep your testosterone levels up.
If you think you have low or high testosterone you what to talk to your doctor about these test:
Total testosterone
Free testosterone
Luteinizing hormone
Estradiol
Sex-hormone binding globulin
Albumin
Alanine aminotransferase
Aspartate transaminase
Most doctors only test your testosterone if you’re having symptoms of low testosterone. At 20 you should get a baseline to compare against as you age. I think it’s good to get an annual test. If you’re experiencing any symptoms you should get your hormone levels checked.
The normal range for males is about 270-1070 ng/dL with an average level of 679 ng/dL. Male testosterone levels peak at about age 20, and then it slowly declines. Testosterone levels above or below the normal range need to be treated.
Testosterone levels of men in their 40s
252–916 ng/dL
Testosterone levels of men in their 50s
215–878 ng/dL
Testosterone levels of men in their 60s
196–859 ng/dL
Testosterone levels of men in their 70s
156–819 ng/dL
If you find you have low testosterone they sometimes recommend testosterone replacement therapy. You should continue testing your testosterone levels during your treatment. You don’t want to take too much testosterone. That has it’s own set of problems.
During your treatment you should expect to test every 90 days until your levels get to a good therapeutic level determined by your doctor, how you feel and any side affect from the treatment. Once you’re doing well and your doctor agrees that your levels are in a good range, then you’ll only need to test every six months.
Testosterone therapy can include:
1. Skin patch. A patch is applied once every 24 hours, in the evening, and releases small amounts of the hormone into the skin.
2. Gels. Topical gels are spread daily onto the skin over upper arms, shoulders, or thighs.
3. Oral therapy.
4. Pellets.
5. Injections.
Exercise will increase your testosterone. The best types of exercise are weightlifting and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). Building muscle mass triggers the body to produce testosterone. Exercise has been proven to help you stay healthy, energetic and independent as you get older. The University of Birmingham did a study that looked at what happen when older people who have exercised all of their lives were compared to a group of similarly aged adults and younger adults who did not exercise regularly. Their results showed that older people who had exercised regularly defied the aging process, had the immunity, muscle mass, cholesterol levels and testosterone levels of a young person.
A complete workout should include exercises for each body part. Start with two or three different exercises for each body part. Gradually work up to 8-12 repetitions for each exercise. Do each exercise one to three times to start. If you can do more than 12 repetitions for a set the weight is too light. If you can’t do at least eight repetitions for a set the weight is too heavy.
