It’s been discovered that each piece of gym equipment has more than 1 million germs per square inch. Gym equipment such as free weights, and treadmills were found to have 74 times more bacteria than a public bathroom faucet and your exercise bikes had 39 times more bacteria than a tray from your local food court.
Although many of these bacteria are also found on public surfaces outside gyms, the studies have found that poor personal hygiene of gym users and inadequate cleaning, were likely to have caused the large diversity of bacteria in the gym.
Gyms have gotten much better about cleanliness in recent years. Most of them have alcohol-based wipes that can be used to clean equipment, in addition to hand sanitizer. We just need to make sure members use it. In a survey of over 1,000 gym-goers, sanitary practices were the respondents’ biggest pet peeves, with the following at the top of their list:
More than half of gym-goers witness bathroom users not wash hands and continue using gym equipment.
35% of men admitted to never wiping down weight machines after using them, while over 25% of women admitted to never wiping down cardio equipment.
38.4% of gym-goers fail to wipe down equipment in the afternoons while 21.2% fail to do so in the late evening.
The most common germs found in gyms:
Athlete’s foot. Known to medical professionals as tinea pedis, this pesky infection is caused by different types of fungi including trichophyton, epidermophyton and microsporum.
Staphylococcus Aureus (Staph).
A few things you need to remember:
1. Clean equipment before and after use. Germs can stay on surfaces long after someone coughs or sneezes on or near them. Doing this will reduce your risk. Wiping down the equipment will help to ensure you don’t pick up viruses from the surfaces and send them into your respiratory tract by touching your face.
2. Keep away from anyone coughing or sneezing. People should not go to the gym when sick but it’s hard to stop them if they want too. When you see someone who is coughing, sneezing, or showing any general signs of shedding, you may want to avoid that area for a few minutes after the person has left.
3. Wash your hands. Wash or sanitize your hands immediately after working out. To protect others you can wash your hands before you start your workout.
4. Get vaccinated. This protects you from others and you help reduce their risk of getting infected by you. Everybody wins.
5. Wear loose-fitting, moisture-wicking clothes. This will take some of the moisture breeding germs away from your body.
6. Always wear shoes, especially around pools, in locker rooms and showers. This is another good barrier of protection. Change your shoes frequently so they have a chance to air out. Wear moisture-wicking socks. This helps your sweat to evaporate so it’s not causing a moist wet environment for germs to grow. Walking across the gym barefoot can expose you to fungi.
7. Keep any cuts clean and covered. This is another good barrier of protection. If you have any cuts or wounds, make sure they are covered before you start to exercise. This will help reduce the chance of a skin infection. This will also reduce the chance of you introducing a pathogen into your gym. Gauze is not a good protective barrier.
8. Avoid the gym’s communal water fountain. Use a bottle that doesn’t require hand contact with the mouth of the bottle. Insulated stainless-steel water bottles keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot and can be cleaned thoroughly.
9. Wash your gym clothes regularly. Wash your clothing as soon as you get home. A normal wash cycle and detergent will eliminate almost all of the microbes that could hitch a ride on your clothes. Don’t forget the gym bag.
10. Bring your own mat for floor exercises. You won’t be sharing germs.
11. Wear a mask. Many experts and me still encourage people to wear a clean facemask in the gym over your nose and under your chin. 400 people in the U.S. still die from Covid-19 every day.
You should get medical care if you suspect that you have acquired an infection and you have experienced any of the following:
A cough lasting longer than a week
Periods of rapid heartbeat
A rash, especially if it’s accompanied by a fever
Blurred vision or other difficulty seeing
An unusual or severe headache
It’s important to remember that exercise is a stressor for your body, especially if it challenges your body and it should. The stress on your body can temporarily run down your immune system, making you more susceptible to germs and viruses.
Germs can be found at your gym but your risks don’t outweigh the benefits of exercise.
