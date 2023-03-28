Gym working out Faust

It’s been discovered that each piece of gym equipment has more than 1 million germs per square inch. Gym equipment such as free weights, and treadmills were found to have 74 times more bacteria than a public bathroom faucet and your exercise bikes had 39 times more bacteria than a tray from your local food court.

Although many of these bacteria are also found on public surfaces outside gyms, the studies have found that poor personal hygiene of gym users and inadequate cleaning, were likely to have caused the large diversity of bacteria in the gym.

