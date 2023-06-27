A lot of people ask me if eating sweets can cause diabetes. I always answer no. But there’s more to know than just giving up your cravings for cookies, candy and sweetened treats. Type 2 diabetes is not always linked to obesity.
Diabetes is listed as the fifth deadliest disease in the United States. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) estimated that the total annual economic impact of diabetes in 2018 was $327 billion. That is one out of every 10 health care dollars spent in the United States.
The exact cause of most types of diabetes is unknown. In all cases, sugar builds up in your bloodstream. This is because your pancreas can’t produce enough insulin. Type 1 and type 2 diabetes are believed to be caused by a combination of genetic or environmental factors. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks and destroys your insulin producing cells in your pancreas. Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes and is closely associated with lifestyles choices that include diet and exercise.
We need sugar in our blood stream all the time. Our bodies work hard to maintain blood glucose in a specific range, 80-120 mg/dL. When we don’t eat food our blood glucose can fall below 80. Your body has several mechanisms to bring the blood sugar back to an acceptable level. The hormone glucagon is released from the pancreas and causes the breakdown of liver glycogen and the release of glucose. If we don’t take in food for one to three days, protein is broken down to release gluconeogenic amino acids. These travel to the liver and are converted to glucose. If we don’t eat food for three days, protein catabolism slows and fatty acids are released to provide ketones as the source of energy. Your brain and other body cells use ketones as their main energy source in an effort to conserve glucose and muscle mass.
The digestion of carbohydrates begins in your mouth. Sugar is a carbohydrate. Chewing turns the carbohydrate foods into smaller pieces. The salivary glands in your mouth secrete saliva that coats the food particles. Saliva contains the enzyme, salivary amylase. This enzyme continues to break down the carbohydrates. The salivary amylase breaks down amylose and amylopectin into smaller chains of glucose, called dextrins and maltose. When carbohydrates reach the stomach no further chemical breakdown occurs because the amylase enzyme does not function in the acidic conditions of the stomach. But the mechanical breakdown is ongoing — the strong peristaltic contractions of the stomach mix the carbohydrates into the more uniform mixture of chyme. The chyme is gradually expelled into the upper part of the small intestine. Upon entry of the chyme into the small intestine, your pancreas releases pancreatic juice through a duct. This pancreatic juice contains the enzyme, pancreatic amylase, which starts again the breakdown of dextrins into shorter and shorter carbohydrate chains. Additionally, the intestinal cells that line the villi secrete enzymes. These enzymes, known collectively as disaccharides, are sucrase, maltase, and lactase. Sucrase breaks sucrose into glucose and fructose molecules. Maltase breaks the bond between the two glucose units of maltose and lactase breaks the bond between galactose and glucose. Once carbohydrates are chemically broken down into single sugar units they are then transported into the inside of intestinal cells.
You should note that sugar itself is not inherently “bad” or a direct cause for diabetes. Your body needs glucose, which you get from carbohydrates that includes sugar for energy. Naturally occurring sugars found in fruits, vegetables and dairy products are accompanied by essential nutrients and fiber, which slows down their absorption and mitigates the impact on your blood sugar levels. Added sugars, such as those in soda, candy, cookies, cakes and pies provide empty calories, fat and salt, which don’t do too much to help you get in all your daily nutritional needs.
To prevent or manage type 2 diabetes, it’s important to have a balanced and nutritious diet. Reducing your intake of highly processed foods with the added fat and salt is a key component of a healthy eating plan. We should focus on eating whole foods, including lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products. These foods provide essential nutrients, dietary fiber and a steady release of glucose into your bloodstream. This will promote stable blood sugar levels. Regular exercise is also important to help control weight, improves your insulin sensitivity and enhances your overall health. Combined with a healthy diet, physical activity can significantly reduce your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and help manage the condition in people that have already been diagnose.
If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”
