Did you know that a person with a cold sore could be contagious for 15 days? Cold sores are a group of tiny, painful blisters caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV1, HSV2). They’re also called fever blisters or herpes simplex labialis. Ninety perent of people around the world have experienced at least one form of HSV.

Cold sores occur mostly around your lips and can be painful and unsightly. They are generally not serious but are uncomfortable and socially distressing. After your first outbreak, your body should make antibodies and you could never have another infection. But most people get cold sores that come back. If more of us understood their cause, adopted preventive measures and explored effective treatments will help us manage and minimize their impact.

If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.