Did you know that a person with a cold sore could be contagious for 15 days? Cold sores are a group of tiny, painful blisters caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV1, HSV2). They’re also called fever blisters or herpes simplex labialis. Ninety perent of people around the world have experienced at least one form of HSV.
Cold sores occur mostly around your lips and can be painful and unsightly. They are generally not serious but are uncomfortable and socially distressing. After your first outbreak, your body should make antibodies and you could never have another infection. But most people get cold sores that come back. If more of us understood their cause, adopted preventive measures and explored effective treatments will help us manage and minimize their impact.
According to www.webmd.com “Cold sores are most likely to show up on the outside of your mouth and lips, but you can also get them on your nose, cheeks and other parts of your body.”
You can get cold sores as late as 20 days after you’re infected. The sore might appear near where the virus entered your body.
Cold sores happen in stages:
1. You have a tingling, burning or itching feeling.
2. About 12-24 hours later, blisters form. The area becomes red, swollen, and painful.
3. The blisters break open and fluid comes out. This usually lasts 2 or 3 days.
4. A scab forms on the sore. It might crack or bleed.
5. The scab falls off.
HSV enters through mucous membranes or breaks in your skin. Once inside, it will establish a lifelong infection, residing in your nerve cells and periodically reactivate causing a cold sore. Reactivation can be caused by a number of triggers:
Stress: Emotional or physical stress weakens your immune system, making it easier for the virus to reactivate.
Sun exposure: Prolonged exposure to ultra (UV) rays can trigger cold sore outbreaks. UV light can damage your skin and weaken your immune system.
Fever: An elevated body temperature, which is usually caused by an illness like a cold or flu can trigger a cold sore.
Hormonal changes: Hormonal fluctuations such as those that occur during menstruation can make individuals more susceptible to an outbreak.
Weakened immune system: Illnesses like HIV/AIDS or certain medications that suppress your immune system can lead to more frequent and severe outbreaks.
Cold sores can’t always be completely prevented, there are steps you can take to reduce frequency and minimize severity:
Protect your lips: Use a lip balm with sunscreen to shield your lips from UV radiation, which reduces your risk of triggering an outbreak.
Maintain good hygiene: Wash your hands frequently to prevent the spread of the virus. Avoid touching your face, especially your mouth and eyes. These are easy access points.
Stress management: Engage in stress reducing activates such as meditation or yoga to keep your immune system strong and prevent stress related outbreaks.
Healthy diet: You need to maintain a balance diet rich in vitamins and minerals,
Get some exercise: You need to get in at least 30 minutes of exercise daily. You need both aerobic and strength building exercise.
Get some sleep: You need adequate sleep to support your immune system. Research has shown that when healthy adults are allowed to sleep unrestricted, the average time slept is 8 to 8.5 hours.
Understand your medication: All immune suppressing medications will make you more susceptible.
Avoid any trigger factors: Try to identify and minimize any factors that trigger outbreaks in your case and take preventative measures.
Cold sores will usually heal on their own within a couple of weeks. Accord to most medical recommendation you can alleviate discomfort and promote faster healing if you use:
Antiviral creams: Over the counter creams containing antiviral agents like acyclovir or docosanol can help reduce the duration and severity of cold sores if applied at the first sign of an outbreak.
Pain relief: Most doctors recommend over the counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen to ease your pain and discomfort associated with your cold sore.
Topical ointment: Applying petroleum jelly or aloe vera gel can soothe the affected area and prevent cracking or bleeding.
Cold compress: Applying a cold, damp cloth to the area can help reduce pain and inflammation.
Hydration: Drinking enough water will help your body’s healing process.
Balance your diet: Eating a balance diet will also help your body’s healing process.
Avoid spreading the virus: To prevent spreading the virus to other areas of your body or to others, avoid touching your cold sore and don’t share personal items like utensils, towels or lip balm.
If you follow some of the prevention tips and get prompt treatment cold sores can be managed and prevented. If you experience frequent or severe outbreaks you should consult a health care professional for a more personalized guidance and treatment options.
If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”
