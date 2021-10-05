There is no way to reduce your risk of breast cancer completely. There are some risk factors that can be beyond your control. With some changes in your lifestyle you can significantly reduce your risk.
If you’re a woman and think your chance of getting breast cancer is one in a million, the fact is, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. This year approximately 281,550 American women will develop breast cancer this year alone. It kills nearly 46,000 American women each year. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among American women. About 2,600 cases of breast cancer in men will be diagnosed this year. Every woman is at risk for breast cancer. Every 12 minutes a woman in America dies of breast cancer. Breast cancer is the most common cancer malignancy.
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among African-American women. The incidence of breast cancer for age groups younger than 40 years was higher among Black women than white women. The incidence of breast cancer is increasing in both the young Black and white population, but young Black women are getting more breast cancer and dying from it more often than young white women.
Breast cancer occurs when a group of cells grows out of control and divide more than they should, forming masses called tumors. Some tumors do not spread to other parts of the body but may interfere with body functions and require removal. These are known as benign tumors. Malignant, or cancerous tumors invade and destroy normal tissue then break from the original tumor and migrate to other parts of the body and may form other malignant tumors. Breast cancer can spread through the lymph nodes to the lungs, liver, bone and brain.
Diet, sleep and exercise are three parts of our lives that we have a lot of control over. Research shows that women that walked an hour a day have a 14% lower risk of breast cancer. And women that do at least and hour of strenuous exercise a week had a 25% lower risk of developing breast cancer. Studies show when you don’t get enough sleep you will have lower melatonin levels may lead to patterns of breast cell growth and repair that make breast cancer more likely to develop.
To have a balance diet you should consume between 13-16 calories per pound of body weight daily. Your daily intake of food should include 2 to 3 servings of protein, 4 to 6 servings of vegetables, 2 to 3 servings of a grain and 4 to 6 servings of fruit. You should ingest no more than 14 grams of saturated fat, which is 126 calories. You should fuel your body throughout the day to maintain energy and keep you from binging during the day. Eating small meals a day stimulates your metabolism to burn calories rather than shut down and store fat.
Sleep is another factor that can affect your body’s ability to fight off disease. If you get the right amount of sleep you will get the most out of your body. The amount of sleep needed each night varies among people. Each person needs the right amount of sleep in order to be healthy. Research has shown that when healthy adults are allowed to sleep unrestricted, the average time slept is 8 to 8.5 hours. If a person does not get enough sleep, even on one night, a “sleep debt” begins to build and increases until enough sleep is obtained. Problem sleepiness occurs as the debt accumulates. Many people do not get enough sleep during the workweek and then sleep longer on the weekends or days off to reduce their sleep debt. If too much sleep has been lost, sleeping in on the weekend may not completely reverse the effects of not getting enough sleep during the week.
Regular exercise can help you maintain a low body fat content, which, in turn, helps prevent disease. Healthy adults should work out everyday. Strength training exercises should be done at least three times a week. If you’re just starting, start slowly and build on intensity gradually. A complete workout should include exercises for each body part. Start with 2 or 3 different exercises for each body part. Gradually work up to 8-12 repetitions for each exercise. Do each exercise 1-3 times to start. If you can do more than 12 repetitions for a set the weight is too light. If you can’t do at least 8 repetitions for a set the weight is too heavy.
You’ll also need to do aerobic exercises. Doing aerobic exercises for up to 20 minutes will boost your immune system, work your heart, lungs and circulatory system. Aerobic exercises will also help burn body fat. You don’t start to burn body fat until you’re about 20-25 minutes into the workout. To burn significant amounts of body fat you should perform between 45 and 60 minutes of aerobic activity. If you’re not already working out it may take you several weeks to reach this goal. You should start with between 5 to 20 minutes of aerobic activity at a moderate pace. As your body becomes stronger you want to increase your time and intensity (effort level) gradually.
