Gyms should be a place to get healthier. But your gym can be one of the biggest places to transmit COVID-19. Gyms provide heat and humidity along with secretions from hundreds of perspiring bodies that are breathing hard, which provide the perfect breeding grounds for viruses. Research shows that the COVID-19 virus can live in the air for up to three hours. It can get into your lungs if someone who has it breathes out and you breathe that air in.
Settings where transmission of the COVID-19 virus spreads more easily:
Crowded places
Close-contact settings, especially where people have conversations very near each other
Confined and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation
Sounds just like a gym.
In a study, researchers at the University of Arizona applied a noninfectious virus to an office door. The virus was not native to the office. Within four hours the virus was detected on more than half of the office surfaces and on the hands of almost all of the office workers. In a gym I would think that if one person has the virus everyone would be exposed through the air and the hard surfaces in the gym.
Research shows that surface survival studies indicate that SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses can survive for three days (72 hours) on common non-porous surfaces like stainless steel, plastic and glass. The COVID-19 coronavirus can live in water for a few days, potentially even a few weeks. But it doesn’t mean that it’s present in large enough concentrations to infect you. Remember, the water fountain is made of stainless steel and can harbor the virus for 72 hours.
Masks are your first line of defense in the gym. Wear your mask at all times in the gym. It does not cut off your oxygen. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations for wearing a mask:
Wash your hands before putting on your mask
Put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin
Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face
Make sure you can breathe easily
CDC does not recommend use of mask or cloth masks for source if they have an exhalation valve or vent
The CDC recommendations for removing a mask:
Untie the strings behind your head or stretch the ear loops
Handle only by the ear loops or ties
Fold outside corners together
Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth when removing and wash hands immediately after removing. You may want to have a second mask on hand to replace your mask if it gets damp. Be sure to wash or sanitize your hands before you change your mask.
Research shows that your heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, oxygen level and time of exhaustion are not affected by wearing a mask during moderate to strenuous physical activity. It is safe to exercise at peak exercise in both an N95, surgical or a cloth facemask.
I didn’t feel anything different the first time I wore a mask while exercising but you might be different. If you feel uncomfortable, this is normal and may be similar to how you felt wearing a mask at work, school or while shopping. These feelings will decrease over time. You will have no difference in your exercise output.
Most people use a towel during their workout. A workout towel will not protect you from virus in the gym. Gym towels only remove sweat and moisture. Your towel may even help transfer germs to other surfaces. You should use alcohol wipes to wipe down equipment before and after you use them. Make sure the equipment is dry before you use it. The chemical in the wipe could hurt your skin. If you use an exercise mat for class you should bring your own mat. You should also wipe it down after each use.
If you have a chronic lung disease, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, mesothelioma or pulmonary hypertension, talk with your health care provider before attempting any physical activity while wearing a mask. If your doctor determines you can’t wear a mask in the gym you should not go to the gym.
If you feel any of the following symptoms when exercising, you should stop and take a break until they subside:
Overall discomfort
Fatigue
Dizziness
Headache
Significant shortness of breath
Muscular weakness
Drowsiness
COVID-19 is spread mainly from person to person, through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. According to the CDC, COVID symptoms can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after someone is exposed to the virus. Anyone with symptoms should get tested for COVID. If you have fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle and body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea don’t go to the gym.
