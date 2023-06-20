We have all said this at some time. Eye problems can be uncomfortable. Many common eye (ocular) disorders disappear without treatment or can be managed if you self-treat. Various products from artificial tears and ointments to ocular decongestants are available over the counter (OTC). These products can help with dryness, itching or excessive watering of the eye. But, you should have some caution. In some instances, what seems like a minor eye problem may lead to a severe and potentially blinding condition. Dry eye can affect your daily activities such as reading, using digital devices and driving. Dry eye causes considerable discomfort and a decreased quality of life.
Dry eye, also known as dry eye syndrome or keratonjunctivitis sicca, is a common ocular condition that occurs when your eyes are unable to produce an adequate amount of tears or maintain proper tear film stability. This condition can lead to discomfort, visual disturbances and potential damage to the ocular surface.
There are many safe and effective OTC products for mild eye disorders available for self-treatment. There are important factors to remember when considering self-treatment:
1. If the problem appears to involve the eyeball itself, you should consult a physician immediately.
2. If you use an OTC eye-care product for 72 hours without improvement of your condition being treated or the condition worsens, you also should see a doctor immediately.
3. If blurring of vision or visual loss is one of your symptoms, see an ophthalmologist (MD) immediately.
Your eyes are complex sensory organs. About 85% of the total sensory input to our brains originates from our sense of sight, while the other 15% comes from the other four senses of hearing, smell, touch and taste. Your eyes are designed to optimize vision under conditions of varying light. Their location, on the outside of the face, makes them susceptible to trauma, environmental chemicals and particles and infectious agents. The eyelids and the position of the eye within your bony orbital cavity are the major protective mechanism for your eye.
Your eye has the shape of a sphere measuring about one inch in diameter. It consists of a clear, transparent dome at the front (the cornea) that is surrounded by the white of the eyeball (the sclera). The iris of the eye is the circular, colored portion within the eye and behind the cornea, and the pupil is the central opening within the iris. Behind the iris and pupil is your eye’s lens.
The space behind the back of the cornea and the front of the lens is called the anterior chamber and is filled with the aqueous fluid. Behind your lens is a large space that is filled by the transparent vitreous gel. The retina, the thin, light-sensitive tissue that changes light images to electrical signals via a chemical reaction, lines the inside of the back of your eye. These electrical signals generated by your retina are sent to our brain through the optic nerve. Our brain interprets what our eyes see.
The inner sides of your eyelids, which touch the front surface of surface of the eye, are covered by a thin membrane (the palpebral conjunctiva) that produces mucus to lubricate your eye. This thin membrane folds back on itself and covers the visible sclera of your eyeball. This continuation of the palpebral conjunctiva is called the bulbar conjunctiva. Natural oil for the tears is produced by tiny glands located at the edges of your eyelids, providing additional lubrication for your eye. The main components of tears are formed by the lacrimal gland located under the upper lid at the outer corner of your eye. The tears are composed of a combination of the substances produced by the lacrimal gland, your oil glands and your mucus glands. Tears flow toward the nasal side of the eye and drain into the lacrimal sac in the area between the eye and the side of the nose.
Several factors can contribute to the development of dry eye. One common cause is decreased tear production, which can be due to age, hormonal changes, certain medications or underlying health conditions such as Sjogren’s syndrome. Another cause is an increased tear evaporation caused by environmental factors That could include the smoke we got from the Canadian fires, low humidity, prolonged digital device use or exposure to dry and windy climates. Anatomical abnormalities in the eyelids or problems with the oil producing glands in your eyelids, known as Meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) can disrupt the tear film and also contribute to dry eye symptoms.
Treatment can include OTC artificial tears and lubricating eye drops. OTC artificial tears can provide temporary relief by supplementing natural tear production and lubricating your eyes. You should use a preservative free formulation if you have to use the drops for a prolonged period of time.
Most doctors recommend good eyelid hygiene as a great preventative measure. Regular lid scrubs and warm compresses can help remove debris and unclog your Meibomian glands allowing them to secrete the necessary oils to stabilize your tear film.
Lifestyle changes can also alleviate dry eye. These include taking frequent breaks from your digital devices, adjusting your screen brightness, using a humidifier to increase indoor humidity, wearing wraparound sunglasses in dry or windy conditions and avoiding smoke or other irritants.
If you are going to use nutritional supplements consult your doctor.
You don’t ever want to loose your eyesight. I lost my sight for a few hours. It was the worst period in my life. Protect your eyes.
If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”
