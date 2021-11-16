One in 1,000 people of color will develop melanomas. Thirty percent of melanomas have an almost normal appearance or develop in areas where many doctors don’t think to look. That may sound scary but if detected early you can survive melanoma.
Your skin cells normally replicate to produce a cell that is identical. These new cells push older cells to your skin’s surface. The old cells then die and eventually fall off. If the DNA of just one cell changes, the new cells that replicate from the damaged cell can grow out of control and form a mass of cancerous cells.
About 15% of all melanomas that are diagnosed in the U.S. are due to nodular melanomas. They can occur anywhere on your body. These melanomas are particularly dangerous because they grow into the skin more rapidly than they expand in width. That’s why most people don’t notice them. Nodular melanomas can appear as a lump that can be black, red, skin color or a light color patch of skin that does not quite resemble your surrounding skin.
Five percent of melanomas develop under your fingernails, toenails, palms of your hands or the soles of your feet. They can also occur in your mucous membranes in your nose and mouth. This form is most common in people with dark skin. A melanoma under a nail often appears as a brown or black streak that grows larger over time. If a melanoma develops in your mucous membrane in your nasal passages it can cause persistent congestion and nosebleeds.
Age spots are flat areas of sun-damaged skin. They can vary in size, color and usually appear on the face, arm shoulders and hands. If these flat spots gradually spread and develop an irregular shape, it’s time to get them checked out.
The bald look has become very popular with men. This new look will expose your scalp to more UV rays. To all of you that have hair melanoma on the scalp are not easily detected until they are advanced. Look for the ABCDE of melanomas when looking at your scalp. ABCDE stands for Asymmetry, Border irregularities, Color changes, Diameter (larger than about one quarter of an inch) and Evolving (changes in appearance over time). Your scalp may itch or bleed persistently. See your doctor if you have any of these changes.
Melanomas can also develop in areas that are not usually exposed to the sun. If you have any sensations such as itching or bleeding around your testicles or penis or in your vulvar area, vagina area or anus that doesn’t seem normal you need to see your doctor.
Melanomas can also affect your eyes. You should see your doctor if you experience a scratchy sensation under your eyelids or changes in your vision such as blurring or loss of peripheral vision.
The Mayo Clinic list these factors that may increase your risk of melanoma:
Fair skin. Having less pigment (melanin) in your skin means you have less protection from damaging UV radiation. If you have blond or red hair, light-colored eyes, and freckle or sunburn easily, you’re more likely to develop melanoma than is someone with a darker complexion. But melanoma can develop in people with darker complexions, including Hispanic people and other people of color.
A history of sunburn. One or more severe, blistering sunburns can increase your risk of melanoma.
Excessive ultraviolet (UV) light exposure. Exposure to UV radiation, which comes from the sun and from tanning lights and beds, can increase the risk of skin cancer, including melanoma.
Living closer to the equator or at a higher elevation. People living closer to the earth’s equator, where the sun’s rays are more direct, experience higher amounts of UV radiation than do those living farther north or south. In addition, if you live at a high elevation, you’re exposed to more UV radiation.
Having many moles or unusual moles. Having more than 50 ordinary moles on your body indicates an increased risk of melanoma. Also, having an unusual type of mole increases the risk of melanoma. Known medically as dysplastic nevi, these tend to be larger than normal moles and have irregular borders and a mixture of colors.
A family history of melanoma. If a close relative — such as a parent, child or sibling — has had melanoma, you have a greater chance of developing a melanoma, too.
Weakened immune system. People with weakened immune systems have an increased risk of melanoma and other skin cancers. Your immune system may be impaired if you take medicine to suppress the immune system, such as after an organ transplant, or if you have a disease that impairs the immune system, such as AIDS.
The American Cancer Society recommends a few ways to reduce your risk of melanoma:
Avoid the sun during the middle of the day. In North America, the sun’s rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
You absorb UV radiation year-round, and clouds offer little protection from damaging rays.
Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, even on cloudy days year round.
Wear protective clothing. Cover your skin with dark, tightly woven clothing that covers your arms and legs, and a broad-brimmed hat, which provides more protection than does a baseball cap or visor. Look for those that block both types of UV radiation — UVA and UVB rays.
Avoid tanning lamps and beds.
Examine your chest and trunk and the tops and undersides of your arms and hands. Examine both the front and back of your legs and your feet, including the soles and the spaces between your toes. Also check your genital area and between your buttocks.
