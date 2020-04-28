Why are Black people and other people of color die from COVID-19 more than any other group? Is there an answer? Is it by design? Is there something wrong with being Black? The CDC found that 33% of people who’ve been hospitalized with COVID-19 are African American, yet only 13% of the U.S. population is African American. Some local communities have found a similar pattern in their data. Among the many (26) states reporting racial data on COVID-19, Blacks account for 34% of COVID deaths.
The data while not complete points to an alarming truth:
In Chicago, a recent report found that 70 percent of people who died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are Black even though the city’s population is just 30 percent Black.
In Louisiana, Blacks represent about one-third of the state population but 70% of COVID-19 deaths.
Blacks in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin represent roughly 45% of diagnoses and over 70% of deaths.
In Michigan, Blacks are also over-represented for deaths related to COVID-19 accounting for 40% of all deaths statewide.
In New York, African Americans comprise 9 percent of the state population and 17 percent of the deaths.
Most public health officials tracking the coronavirus have seen similar disproportionate impacts on African Americans in Philadelphia, Detroit and other cities.
Data shows that the death rate for African Americans has declined about 25% over 17 years, mostly for those aged 65 years and older. Even with these improvements, new data shows that younger African Americans are living with or dying of many conditions typically found in white Americans at older ages. The difference shows up in African Americans in their 20s, 30s and 40s for diseases and causes of death. When diseases start early, they can lead to death earlier. Chronic diseases and some of their risk factors may be silent or not diagnosed during these early years. Health differences are often due to economic and social conditions that are more common among African Americans than whites. At ages 35 to 49 years, Blacks had higher death rates than whites for heart disease, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, diabetes, homicide, nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and septicemia and HIV disease. At ages 50 to 64 years, Blacks had higher death rates than whites for leading chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, diabetes, nephritis, nephrotic syndrome, unintentional injury, septicemia and HIV disease. Death rates from heart disease, cancer, cerebrovascular disease, diabetes and homicide began increasing at earlier ages among Blacks than among whites.
Diabetes, breast cancer, lung cancer, tobacco addiction, high blood pressure and stroke are a few of the conditions that make COVID-19 more dangerous for Black Americans.
Diabetes is 60% more common in Black Americans than in white Americans. Blacks are up to 2.5 times more likely to suffer a limb amputation and up to 5.6 times more likely to suffer kidney disease than other people with diabetes.
African-Americans are three times more likely to die of asthma than white Americans.
Deaths from lung scarring, sarcoidosis are 16 times more common among Blacks than among whites.
Despite lower tobacco exposure, Black men are 50% more likely than white men to get lung cancer.
Strokes kill 4 times more 35- to 54-year-old Black Americans than white Americans. Blacks have nearly twice the first-time stroke risk of whites.
Blacks develop high blood pressure earlier in life and with much higher blood pressure levels than whites. Nearly 42% of Black men and more than 45% of Black women aged 20 and older have high blood pressure. Cancer treatment is equally successful for all races. Yet Black men have a 40% higher cancer death rate than white men. African-American women have a 20% higher cancer death rate than white women.
Blacks need to reduce their risk factors for all chronic illness before the next health big health issue arrives. I have sarcoidosis. There is no cure. I have to keep my risk low for all diseases. I’m Black and not rich but I have managed to not develop diabetes, heart disease, not had a stroke and have not gained a lot of body fat in my 70 years of life. I’m not special. I’m just Black. I don’t blame the medical society for my condition. I know I have to take charge of my health.
Lifestyle changes that include a modified diet, weight control, exercise, smoking cessation, sleep hygiene and stress management go a long way in reducing your risk of chronic illness.
Smoking increases your risk for other diseases. Smoking limits the amount of oxygen rich blood circulated throughout the cardiovascular system. The demand for oxygen by the heart causes it to work harder to get the oxygen it requires. Oxygen rich blood is required to provide vital organs with nutrients needed for the body to function properly. Smoking combined with other risks factors for hypertension will increase the chance of developing heart disease, stroke, lung disease and cancer. Each year many people who smoke die as a result of high blood pressure, which eventually caused a fatal stroke or heart disease.
Stress is an important factor to be considered in reducing health risk. People who continually drive themselves and find it hard to relax, who don’t take vacations, or who don’t avoid unnecessary stress must learn to do so. There are many ways to deal with stress including meditation, exercise and deep breathing. We should work only 6 hour a day.
Diet is something we all can control. Your daily diet should consist of between 55-60% complex carbohydrates. This group should include 2-6 servings of fresh fruit and juice; 3-6 servings of fresh vegetables and 6-11 servings of whole grain breads and cereals (oats, pasta, brown rice, etc.). Protein should make up 20% of your diet. This group includes 2-4 servings of foods such as egg whites, beans, fish, skinless chicken and an occasional slice of very lean beef. Milk should be 2% fat or skimmed. Fat should make up about 20% or less of your diet. Your best source of oil is canola oil or light olive oil. Drink 4-8 glasses of water through out the day.
Exercise can make a difference but some precautions should be taken before you start a program. Your physician may recommend an exercise stress test, which should be administered by a professional.
Recent studies show a significant decrease in all health issues after 6 to 8 weeks of exercise conditioning.
I was in North Philadelphia two weeks ago to get one of my favorite Black newspapers, The Philadelphia Tribune. I found that most Blacks in the area were not wearing mask, were not practicing social distancing, smoking cigarettes and acting like it was a normal day. We need to understand the true nature of the dangers we are facing.
