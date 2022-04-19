April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Approximately one in five women in the United States experience complete or attempted rape during their lifetime. More than 40% of abusive incidents to young girls happen in a school building or on school grounds. Only 3% of students who experience dating violence tell an authority figure, while 60% tell a friend. Studies have found that 23% of females and 14% of males who ever experienced rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner first experienced some form of partner violence between ages 11 and 17. 81% of women and 43% of men reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment and/or assault in their lifetime. A 2013 study found that approximately 10% of high school students had reported physical victimization and 10% reported sexual victimization from a dating partner in their last 12 months before they were surveyed. The estimated lifetime cost of rape is $122,461 per victim.
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a serious, preventable public health problem that affects millions of young Americans. The term “intimate partner violence” describes physical, sexual or psychological harm by a current or former partner or spouse. This type of violence can occur among heterosexual or same-sex couples and does not require sexual intimacy.
Our teens receive mixed messages about how to behave in relationships from their peers, adults in their lives and social media. A lot of these messages suggest violence in a relationship is normal. Violence is never acceptable. But there are reasons why it happens. Violence is related to certain risk factors.
Risks of having unhealthy relationships increase for teens who:
Believe it’s OK to use threats or violence to get their way or to express frustration or anger.
Use alcohol or drugs.
Can’t manage anger or frustration.
Hang out with violent peers.
Have multiple sexual partners.
Have a friend involved in dating violence.
Are depressed or anxious.
Have learning difficulties and other problems at school.
Don’t have parental supervision and support.
Witness violence at home or in the community.
Have a history of aggressive behavior or bullying.
Violence can be prevented when teens, families, organizations, and communities work together to implement effective prevention strategies.
It can be difficult to acknowledge that you or someone you care about is in an abusive relationship. Domestic violence does not always look the same, but there are some warning signs that may indicate you are in an unhealthy relationship.
Take a few minutes to answer these questions:
Does your partner insult you in public or in front of your friends?
Does your partner treat you like you are stupid or call you names?
Does your partner try to control what you do?
Does your partner act really jealous of your friends or family?
Does your partner blame you for his/her violence?
Has your partner ever threatened to hurt you or him/herself if the relationship ends?
If you answered, “yes” to one or more of these questions, it is important for you to get help.
Physical violence can include pinching, hitting, shoving or kicking. We see many children use them as play on many playgrounds. And they never learn that type of behavior is criminal. Emotional violence can include threatening a partner or harming his or her sense of self-worth. Some examples include name calling, controlling/jealous behaviors, consistent monitoring, shaming and bullying online, texting, or in person. This is everyday common behavior to most children when they play in a lot of schoolyards.
How many times have teens intentionally embarrassed each other? How many times have one group told its member not to play with one of the group? How many times does a group of teens isolate themselves from family and friends because it’s cool? Sexually many teens force each other to engage in sex even when one of them doesn’t want to. The only reason given is that everyone else is doing it. This type of behavior can negatively influence the development of normal healthy mental patterns. Those same negative patterns can increase the risk of physical injury, poor academic performance, binge drinking, suicide attempts, unhealthy sexual behaviors, substance abuse, negative body image, low self-esteem and violence in future relationships.
If you think your teen may be a victim of abuse, you must remember you are the most important resource and advisor for your child. Remind your teen that he or she deserves a violence free relationship and that abuse is never appropriate and never their fault. If you need support with this issue there are professional resources available.
If you find your son or daughter being controlled, abused or violent with their partners tell your child that abuse and violence are not acceptable and that violence will not solve problems. Let them know when you truly care for someone you don’t hurt them or try to control them. Abuse is a choice and there are resources and counselors that can help them understand the consequences, the alternatives to violence, and how to stop the abuse.
If you feel your teen can’t openly communicate with you about their relationship, let them know there are confidential resources and trained professionals are available to answer questions and help to avoid an unhealthy relationships. Always let your teen know you are always available to talk.
