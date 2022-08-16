Lightning has struck the White House. I have had about five lightning incidents in my lifetime. I have not been struck directly. After these five incidents I’m not keraunophobic, which is the irrational fear of lightning. My mother won’t talk to me on the phone during a thunderstorm. I have also heard that the Empire State Building in New York is struck 24 times a year and was once struck eight times in 24 minutes. The facts show that lightning strikes somewhere on the surface of the earth about 100 times every second. Lightning is the #2 storm killer in the U.S. Lightning kills more people than hurricanes or tornadoes on average. Lightning strikes central Florida more than any other region in the U.S. Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela is the place on Earth that receives the most lightning strikes. Lightning causes over $7 billion of economic loss annually in the U.S. Your house has a one out of 200 chance of being struck per year. Lightning is one of nature’s most recurrent and common spectacles. Fortunately, not everyone who is struck by lightning dies. Eighty percent of lightning strike victims survive. But 25% of survivors suffer major aftereffects. Many of the aftereffects of lightning are difficult for inexperienced medical professionals to treat.
Lightning is an electrical discharge caused by imbalances between storm clouds and the ground, or within the clouds themselves. Most lightning occurs within the clouds. “Sheet lightning” describes a distant bolt that lights up an entire cloud base. Other visible bolts may appear as bead, ribbon, or rocket lightning.
The flashes we see as a result of a lightning strike travel at the speed of light (670,000,000 mph) an actual lightning strike travels at a comparatively gentle 270,000 mph.
When lightning strikes a beach or sandy area, it fuses together the grains of sand to create a small glass-like tube known as a fulgurite. Fulgurite is not only prized by collectors, it also helps us study past occurrence of lightning storms.
Did you know that helicopters could cause lightning? Research finds that helicopters can cause an isolated lightning strike. While flying, helicopters acquire a negative charge, so if it flies close to an area that is positively charged it can trigger a lightning strike.
Lightning is indiscriminate. Lightning may hit the ground instead of a tree, a car instead of a nearby telephone pole and the parking lot instead of a building. Most people think people attract lightning. Nothing attracts lightning. Lightning occurs on much too large of a scale to be influenced by small objects on the ground, including metal objects or people. The location of a thunderstorm overhead alone determines where lightning will hit the ground. People are struck because they are in the wrong place at the wrong time.
To reduce your risk of harm during a thunderstorm:
When you hear thunder or see lightning, go indoors. A building is the safest place to be during a thunderstorm.
During the summer pay attention to weather reports and warnings of thunderstorms. Be ready to make adjustments, if necessary try to be near shelter.
When there is a thunderstorm warning you should go inside immediately.
If you’re indoors you should avoid running water or using landline phones. Electricity can travel through plumbing and phone lines.
You should protect your property. Unplug appliances and other electric devices. Use surge suppressors for all your major appliances.
If you are on a boat or swimming, get to land.
You should avoid flooded roadways. Remember, “Turn Around. Don’t Drown!” Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock you down and one foot of moving water can sweep your car away. Water conducts electricity.
Don’t lie on concrete floors during a thunderstorm and avoid leaning on concrete walls because lightning can travel through any metal wires or bars in concrete walls or flooring.
Stay inside for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.
If you are in a car stay in the car. Cars are safe from lightning because of the metal frame surrounding the people inside the car. The metal cage of a car directs the lightning charge around the car’s occupants and safely into the ground.
Most lightning victims can survive with timely medical treatment.
First aid for lightning victims:
Lightning victims don’t carry a charge, so it’s safe to touch them to give first aid.
Call 911 to provide directions and information about the likely number of victims.
First make sure the storm has passed. You don’t want to make more casualties. If the victim is in a high-risk area such as a mountaintop, under an isolated tree or an open field with a continuing thunderstorm, giving first aid may cause others to become lightning victims.
Most lightning victims will have major fractures that can cause paralysis or major bleeding. During an active thunderstorm, a rescuer needs to choose whether to move the victim from high-risk areas to an area of lesser risk with little risk. Don’t be afraid to move the victim if necessary because lightning can strike the same place twice.
If your victim is not breathing, you should start CPR. Check the victims for breathing if you don’t detect a pulse, start CPR. If you are in a situation that is cold and wet, you should put a protective layer between the victim and the ground. This may decrease the chance of hypothermia that the victim can suffer which can complicate the resuscitation. If you are in a wilderness areas or an area far from medical care you should prolonged basic CPR. Please give chest compressions in a very forceful manner. But remember the victim is unlikely to recover if they don’t respond to the CPR. Use an external defibrillator if one is available. But, if your victim pulse does not return you shouldn’t feel guilty about stopping resuscitation.
Remember lightning can travel at speeds up to 270,000 mph and can carry 50 million volts of electricity. No place outside is safe during a thunderstorm. So, when you see a thunderstorm approaching you should use common sense and act quickly to avoid danger.
