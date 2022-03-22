Most people think arthritis is a disease of older people. It’s not, it affects people of all age groups. In 2002, 66 million Americans reported arthritis or chronic joint symptoms. Forty-three million (21%) of U.S. adults age 18 and older had self-reported, doctor-diagnosed arthritis. An additional 23 million adults (11%) had possible arthritis. That means that one in seven Americans suffer from some form of arthritis, including as many as 285,000 children. Arthritis takes a heavier toll among women with nearly two-thirds of the people with arthritis being women. Arthritis limits everyday activities, such as walking, dressing and bathing for more than 3 million Americans. You should see your doctor concerning arthritis if you have joint pain, joint stiffness or inability to move normally, and have swelling that lasts more than two weeks.
Arthritis costs the U.S. economy $86.2 billion annually. Arthritis is the second most frequently reported chronic condition in the United States. Arthritis is reported by approximately 21% of adults. Nearly 80% of adults either have or know someone with arthritis. Arthritis prevalence increases with age. Among adults over age 65, the prevalence of arthritis is 48%.
Arthritis affects more than 34 million Caucasians, more than 4.5 million African Americans and nearly 2.6 million Hispanics. The prevalence of arthritis is higher among women (24.3%) than men (17.1%). In 2001, 68% of people with arthritis or chronic joint symptoms were younger than 65 years old. In 2001, 28.4% of men and 37.3% of women in America had arthritis or chronic joint symptoms.
If prevalence rates remain stable, the number of affected persons age 65 years and older will nearly double to 41.1 million by 2030.
The medical term Arthritis refers to more than 100 different diseases that cause pain, swelling and the limitation of movement in the joint and connective tissue. Arthritis is usually chronic which means that it will most probably last a lifetime. While there are many old wives’ tales about the causes of arthritis, there are no specific causes for most forms of the disease. How the disease affects the body varies depending on the form of arthritis. The three most common forms of arthritis are osteoarthritis (OA), fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease that affects the cartilage. This form of arthritis causes the cartilage to deteriorate causing pain and loss of movement as bone begins to rub against bone. Fibromyalgia can be distinguished by widespread pain affecting the muscles and the attachments to the bone. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that causes the joint lining to become inflamed. The chronic inflammation causes deterioration of the joint, pain and limited movement. Other serious and common forms of arthritis or related disorders include:
Gout. This condition results from a defect in the body chemistry. This painful condition most often attacks small joints, especially the big toe. Gout is almost always completely controlled with medication and a change in diet. Gout affects about 1 million Americans, mostly men.
Systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus). This condition causes inflammation that damages the joints and other connective tissue throughout the body. Lupus affects black women more often. Lupus affects about 131,000 Americans, mostly women.
Scleroderma. This disorder causes thickening and hardening of the skin. Scleroderma is a chronic disease that can also affect your joints, blood vessels and internal organs. It affects women three to five times more often than men. This disease usually starts between the ages of 30 to 50.
Ankylosing spondylitis. This condition affects the spine with the resulting inflammation causing fusion of the bones of the spine. This disease affects about 318,000 Americans, mostly men.
Juvenile arthritis. This is a general term used for all forms of arthritis that affect children.
There are no curers for arthritis, but we can reduce the impact it has on your everyday life. The key to this reduction is early diagnosis and a treatment plan tailored to the needs of each individual. There are several health care professionals needed to treat a person with arthritis. Your primary or family doctor is the first health care person most people will come in contact with when treating arthritis. This doctor will use your pattern of symptoms, medical history, a physical examination, x-rays and lab tests to determine whether you have arthritis, the type, how server your condition has become and what treatment you need.
The Arthritis Foundation recommends that you should find out as much as you can about your arthritis and your treatment. The following are a few questions suggested by the Arthritis Foundation.
1. What type of arthritis do I have?
2. What is happening to my body as a result of my arthritis?
3. What is the purpose of this treatment?
4. How and when will this treatment make me feel better?
5. Can I expect any negative side effects from this treatment?
6. What should I do if I experience side effects?
7. What will happen if I leave my arthritis untreated?
8. What are my treatment options (in terms of medication and/or therapies)?
9. Which other health professionals should I see?
10. What classes might help me learn more about my arthritis?
11. What lifestyle changes should I consider?
12. What type of assistive devices can help me accomplish my daily task?
13. How is my arthritis likely to change in the future?
14. When should I return for a follow-up visit?
