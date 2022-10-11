You already know the best way to prevent a heart attack is to give up cigarettes if you smoke, regular exercise, lose weight if you’re overweight, prevent high blood pressure, lower your cholesterol levels and control diabetes. Even with this information millions of Americans continue to jeopardize their health by not fully understanding how to reduce their key risk factors.
In the 1960s the average American consume about 45% of their calories from fat and oil. After decades of warning that a high-fat diet increases cholesterol that percentage is dropped to 33%. That may seem like good news but it’s not. Studies show that the best way to lower your cholesterol levels is not a low-fat diet. When most people cut back on fat tend to reduce all fat in their diet. This reduction includes healthy monounsaturated fat such as Olive and canola oil. The fats in these oils improve your ratio of the LDLs bad cholesterol to your good cholesterol HDL. This is a critical factor in reducing heart disease. You want to cut back on saturated fat making it less than 7% of your total calories. Be sure that your diet includes healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Foods that are high in monounsaturated fats include avocado, almonds, pecans and pumpkin and sesame seeds. We get most of our polyunsaturated fats from sunflower, corn, soybean and other oils. Foods that contain polyunsaturated fats include walnuts, fish and flaxseed.
You should avoid trans fats, which are engineer fats that are commonly, used commercially in cookies, crackers and other baked goods. Trans fats are also used to deep fry fast food. It’s been estimated that for every 2% of calories that are consumed daily in the form of trans fats the risk of heart disease increases by much is 23%.
We all know that hypertension is a very strong risk factor for heart disease and a subsequent heart attack. Studies show that many patients who have been diagnosed with hypertension don’t achieve adequate control of their blood pressure. Blood pressure drugs are usually effective but only if taken as directed. The problem with blood pressure medication is that it causes uncomfortable side effects. The side effects include fatigue, dizziness and even fainting. Some people find excuses to skip doses or stop the medication altogether because of the side effects. It’s been estimated that only 60% of people that take blood pressure medications follow all the instructions to take their medication. Some people reduce or stopping taking blood pressure medications. This can cause a rebound affect where your blood pressure spikes to dangerous levels.
You should not suddenly stop your medication because of side effects. You want to do your best not to neglect to filling your prescriptions on time even if you do experience side effects when you first start taking blood pressure medication. Try to be patient and speak to your doctor about your side effects. Most of the time they go away on their own within a few weeks as your body adjust to the lower blood pressure. If the side effects become severe seek immediate medical attention. Good control of high blood pressure can dramatically reduce your risk for a heart attack and stroke. Studies show the people who lower their systolic pressure (top number) just five points can reduce their heart attack risk by 15% to 20% and stroke by 25% to 30%.
We all know that heart disease can run in families. If a sibling or either of your parents develop heart disease before 55 your risk of developing heart disease it is approximately one and a half to two times as high as someone without a family history. If you have a parent or sibling who develop arterial fibrillation (irregular or rapid heartbeat) at any age your chance of developing heart disease increases two to three times. Family history is considered a non-modifiable risk factor but you can still take precautions. Ask your doctor if you should have a yearly EKG. You can make it a part of your annual exam. If you have a family history of heart attacks you should also be vigilant about managing all of your other risk factors for heart disease.
It’s known that acute emotional stress caused by a near accident or some other frightening event can cause a momentary spike in your blood pressure and heart rate. Anger one of the most common stress emotions has been found to precede 2% of all heart attacks.
Ongoing stress from financial issues can trigger chronically high levels of the stress hormone cortisol which can be a under recognized threat to your heart and blood vessels.
Four signs of a silent heart attack
Chest Pain, Pressure, Fullness, or Discomfort. Sometimes the pain from a heart attack is sudden and intense, which makes them easy to recognize and get help.
Discomfort in other areas of your body.
Difficulty breathing and dizziness.
Nausea and cold sweats.
If you experience any of these signs get medical help as soon as possible.
Almost 80% of all heart attacks and strokes are preventable.
