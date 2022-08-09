Have you ever heard of “cancer rehab”? Until recently there was so such rehab for cancer survivors. There was no rehab to help patients cope with the grueling and sometimes lasting physical and psychological effects of chemotherapy, radiation, surgery or other treatments. Most patients are just happy to be alive. Most have dealt with cancer on their own. Patients that have suffered a heart attack or a stroke almost always receive after care.
There is work underway to develop more aftercare for cancer patients. There are over 20 million cancer survivors in the U.S. Millions after treatment continue to suffer physical effects of their treatment, such as fatigue and chronic pain. Millions also live with mental health problems, such as depression and mild cognitive impairment known as “chemo brain.”
Cancer rehab is available in some hospitals now. There is mounting evidence that shows how this type of care can help accelerate a patient’s recovery, improve a patient’s quality of life and even reduce risk for cancer recurrence. “The American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer” now requires cancer centers in the U.S. to offer rehab services to obtain accreditation.
Cancer rehab was first conceived as a resource for patients immediately after their acute phase of treatment. Cancer rehab can help long after treatment has taken place. All of the side effects of a patient’s cancer and their cancer treatment may not affect the patient for sometime. Physical and psychological effects can come up anytime. They can also have different affects than the initial problems immediately after treatment. Studies show that problems from cancer treatment can come up years afterward.
Cancer rehab could also help during the window after a patient is diagnosed with cancer and before treatment begins to help boost physical and emotional readiness for cancer treatment. Even exercise can be part of cancer rehab to increase strength before surgery. Interval training is a great way to increase strength in a short period of time. A nutrition program can be used to improve a patient’s nutritional levels before treatment. Treatment can sap a patient’s appetite or lead to anemia. Working with a psychologist can help identify and deal with anxiety and stress before treatment starts. We could call this therapy “cancer prehab.”
Most insurance companies cover the cost of rehab and prehab. This should include consultations with physiatrists (a doctor that specializes in rehabilitation medicine), physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech pathologists and others.
One problem with cancer rehab and prehab is they tend to be short term. Most have you come in two to three times a week for a period of only a few weeks. Most insurance companies limit your number of visits. Check with your insurance company to find out what your company covers and what copays are required. Find out if your limit can be extended. This may require your doctor writing a letter to justify your extended needed therapies. Every cancer patient’s needs are different and their rehab and prehab should work for them personally.
I have talked to a number of cancer patients both male and female. They have mentioned few of the issues that affected them in their journey to fight cancer.
Chemo brain: Some of my friends said they didn’t think as well, had more anxiety and didn’t feel they were all there.
Poor sleep: Most had problems falling asleep and staying asleep.
Diagnosed with anemia: Their nutrition took a hit during treatment.
More fatigue: Most were tried all day.
These four issues and others can be addressed in a number of ways. A good team of therapist can handle each of these issues.
Nutrition is very important if you want to prevent anemia. For some people, a total change in diet may be necessary to get in most of the nutrients they need to be healthy. With others, it’s a matter of adding a few foods to the diet. But, for most people trying to balance a diet means adding some foods to their diet while giving up others. Depending on how motivated and disciplined a person is these changes may have to take place over a long period of time rather than all at once to insure they become lasting habits. This habit of eating nutritious food should be your goal.
Every day you need:
2 servings of protein
4 to 6 servings of vegetables
3 to 6 servings of fruit
2 to 4 servings of grain
2 servings of dairy products
Exercise can improve a few of the issues listed. Get creative with your exercise. Exercise should be a part of everyone’s lifestyle male or female. Fitting an exercise routine into your lifestyle is not the easiest task in the world even harder if you have cancer. There are plenty of excuses to keep you from working out. Interval training is greatest form of training for cancer patients.
Fatigue is normal. Everybody gets tired. Fatigue can be the result of physical or emotional problems. Physical fatigue usually happens at the end of the day and usually goes away with a good night’s sleep. Emotional fatigue often peaks in the morning and goes away during your daily activity. Most treatments for fatigue focuses on the relief of your symptoms. Each person has different symptoms and will require different types of treatment to manage the disorder and relieve their symptoms.
Whatever issues you have with your cancer treatment make them known to your doctor. Write them down. Get them corrected. There is help you just have to make it known.
