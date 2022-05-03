Gun injuries have become the leading cause of death among youth for the first time according to an analysis of federal data by University of Michigan researchers. This analysis based on CDC mortality data from 2020 and published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The data showed that gun deaths among children and adolescents age 1 to 19 increased 29% from 2019 to 2020. This jump caused gun deaths among youth to pass vehicle deaths. Vehicle deaths had been the leading cause of death among youth and adults since the 1950s. We’ve tried numerous projects to reduce this trend. Most have had little affect on reducing gun violence and our youth. Blame was placed on the police, the district attorney’s office, no jobs, no education opportunities, on gun control. All of these issues are problems, but is it the reason for all the violence we had in the United States. My suggestion is wisdom from our elders.
According to U.S. Statista Research Department in 2020, 13- to 20-year-olds committed most of the violent crimes in the U.S. Most of the victims knew their perpetrator. People that are young, immature and lack self-control are committing most of the violent crimes in the U.S. More police, more convictions nor more jobs will control this mental health issue that is causing the violence. Two thirds of the U.S. teens have had an anger attack so severe they have destroyed property or threatened or attacked another person.
Each day about 10,000 Americans will turn 65. By 2030 one in five Americans will be 65 or older. That’s a lot of wisdom. “With age comes wisdom” is supported by research. Studies find that seniors are better equipped than younger people in solving social conflict. Seniors have an advantage in seeing multiple points of view, were more interested in searching for compromise and were more willing to acknowledge that there might be things about a difficult situation they don’t know. If you put all of these attributes together it make people 60 and older much wiser than our youth.
In the study findings published in an online edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science they found that there is evidence that seniors are wiser for solving group and individual conflict. This was true regardless of the level of education.
One study had participants read “Dear Abby” that involved personal conflicts between spouses, friends and siblings. The participants were asked what they thought should be done in the situation. The older people came up with wiser answers. The seniors had multiple points of view and were more interested in searching for compromise as found in other studies.
The key to this wisdom is the change in our brains as we age. Recent neuroimaging research finds that older adults use more of their frontal lobes on memory tasks than younger adults. The frontal lobes of our brain helps with abstract reasoning, problem solving, concept formation and multitasking. Older adults use of the their frontal lobe is a compensation for decline in other cognitive abilities. This greater use of the frontal lobes allows us to reason more fully about social conflicts.
If you find your teen experiencing any of these systems get help:
- Fits of rage
- Increased energy
- Irritability
- Sudden episodes of impulsive behavior
- Racing thoughts
- Tingling
- Tremors
- Palpitations
- Chest tightness
- Temper tantrums
- Heated arguments
- Tirades
- Slapping, shoving or pushing
- Shouting
- Physical fights and property damage
- Threatening or assaulting
- Use alcohol or drugs
- Can't manage anger or frustration
- Hangs out with violent peers
- Have a history of aggressive behavior or bullying
- Have learning difficulties and other problems at school
- Witness violence at home or in the community
It can be difficult to acknowledge that your teen has a problem. As an adult we need to get them help.
Remember your teen’s brain is growing mentally and their prefrontal cortex (the center for self-regulation, reasoning and impulse control) is not fully developed. You should not expect them to have clear decision-making. Their brain can be trained.
Seniors can help teens by:
- Help teens to manage their anger
- Developing healthy and meaningful connections with their family
- Form well-developed social skills
- Develop good sleep hygiene: Poor sleeping habits significantly affect our emotions, how we control them, and our overall mental well-being. Teenagers between 13 and 18 years old should get around 8.5 hours of sleep per night
- Learn and adopt problem-solving by coming up with more than one solution to a problem
- Learn to think before taking action and finding creative or physical outlets for anger
- Try to understand and re-frame situations to make a better assessment of events
- Try to understand the emotions that impact us and being capable of managing reactions to them
- Identify when to concede ground and when to push for a good outcome
- Teach them to interrupt the feeling. Have a plan to do something else when they find themselves in a bad situation.
If you have a social conflict look to an older person to give you advice. Most times a senior will listen to a teen and help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.