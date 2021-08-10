Much to often, people use workout routines that waste time, energy and money. Exercise should be a part of everyone’s lifestyle male or female. Fitting an exercise routine into your lifestyle is not the easiest task in the world. There are plenty of excuses to keep you from working out. But there are a few secrets that can get you on track for an efficient and productive workout.
Secret #1: Write it down
A fitness journal can be one of the most important things you can do for your fitness program. Writing down your program helps you keep track of your fitness program a person keep track of progress. You’ll also see if you’re sticking to your program. A journal will keep you honest, inspire you to exercise harder, have a plan and make better goals. A fitness journal will also give you a reminder to work out.
Secret #2: The right amount of cardio
If you don’t do the right amount of cardiovascular exercise you won’t get the maximum benefits from your workout program. An aerobics workout will help you burn fat after 20 minutes or more of continuous movement. It takes the body 20 minutes to switch from anaerobic exercise to the fat-burning stage during a workout. Some examples of aerobic workouts include 20 minutes or more of brisk walking, jogging, bicycling, skating, swimming, walking in a pool, aerobic classes, racquetball or jumping rope. Workouts, which include a lot of stop-and-go movements, will burn calories but are not considered aerobic. These include karate, volleyball, weight training, sprinting, tennis, ballet and gymnastics.
Secret #3: Don’t forget to do some strength training
Strengthening muscles, tendons and ligaments with resistance exercise will make you stronger and help support the skeletal system and joints. Stronger muscles, tendons and ligaments can reduce your risk of having joint problems and help existing joint problems.
A complete workout should include exercises for each body part. This will include the chest, shoulders, triceps, back, biceps, forearm, thighs, calves and your abdominals (midsection). Start with 2 or 3 different exercises for each body part. Gradually work up to 8-12 repetitions for each exercise. Do each exercise 1-3 times to start. If you can do more than 12 repetitions for a set the weight is too light. If you can’t do at least 8 repetitions for a set the weight is too heavy.
Secret #4: Don’t forget to breathe
Always breathe correctly during a resistance-training workout. Inhale during the relaxed phase and exhale during the actual lift. For instance, if you’re doing an arm curl (bicep curl) inhale as the weight is lowered and exhale as you lift the weight. Don’t over exaggerate your breathing this can cause dizziness.
Secret #5: It’s OK to get help
If you’re a beginner have someone who knows what they’re doing take you through your first few workouts. Strength training can be dangerous if you don’t do the exercises correctly.
Secret #6: Drink water
Water is the best liquid you can drink before, during and after a workout. You should drink small amounts of water at 10 to 20 minute intervals. The body doesn't store water very well, so if you drink a lot of it at one time your body will just get rid of it. Read your body, if it's running out of energy or it seems affected by the heat, stop. You don't want to stop working out just because it's hot, but you should use a little common sense when working out in hot weather.
Drinking water during your workout helps to increase your blood volume, which will increase cardiac output. Cardiac output is the amount of blood being pumped during each heartbeat. The more blood your heart pumps with each heartbeat the more nutrients are transported throughout the body. These nutrients provide energy for work. Many people run out of steam during an exercise session because they don’t replace water lost through exercise.
Secret #7: Concentrate
Always concentrate on what you’re doing. Being careless and taking your movements for granted can cause injury. Concentrating on each repetition when you workout will also recruit more muscle fibers to do work making each repetition more efficient.
Secret #8: Know when you’re going to work out
Set the time you’re going to work out. If you don’t know when you are going to work out you won’t work out. Morning and evening exercise have health benefits and potential pitfalls. The right time to exercise is not about how many calories you burn or how much weight you lift, it's more about when exercising fits into your daily schedule.
There are some health issues you should check with your doctor before starting an exercise program. If you are diabetic or pre-diabetic, exercise can help lower your blood sugar and your weight. Talk with your doctor if you have diabetes-related nerve damage. Your doctor can tell you what type of exercise program is a good choice. You should also pick the right shoe with your doctor’s help.
If you have any form of heart disease, your doctor may suggest starting your exercise program in a clinical setting. Professional staff will monitor your heart and blood pressure, as your program gets more intense.
If you have knee, hip or back problems check with your doctor or a physical therapist before starting your program. Other problems that might hinder fitness program include balance issues, muscle weakness and other physical disabilities. Talk to a professional for help.
