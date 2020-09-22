Most people dismiss a cough as a minor ailment that will go away on it’s own. The fact is a cough can be a sign of some very serious medical issues. A cough is a symptom of a number of medical conditions that include allergies, asthma, bronchitis, postnasal drip, lung cancer, cystic fibrosis, COPD, heart failure, tuberculosis and even COVID-19.
Coughing is a vital reflex that helps clear mucus, airborne chemicals and other substances from our airways, which extend from our throat to our lungs. Foreign substances trigger coughing by irritating receptors (nerve endings) that line our airways. These nerve ending send a signal to your brain. Your brain will respond by telling the muscles in your chest and abdomen to contract and expel a burst of air.
The Harvard Medical School says a “cough begins with an initial gasp that draws air deep into the lungs. Next, the glottis snaps shut, putting a lid over the trachea, or windpipe. The third step is the forceful contraction of the muscles of the chest cage, abdomen and diaphragm. In normal breathing, these muscles push air gently from the lungs up through the nose and mouth. But when the glottis is closed, the air can’t move out, so tremendous pressure builds up in the air passages. Finally, the glottis swings open and the air rushes out. And it is quite a rush; in a vigorous cough, the air travels out at nearly the speed of sound, creating the barking or whooping noise that we call a cough.”
A cough that accompanies a cold usually goes away in a few days. Sometimes a cough can linger for weeks or months. If a cough lasts more than two months, it is considered chronic and should be evaluated by a doctor. A doctor should treat any cough that seriously disturbs your sleep, work, family life or social life. If a cough is violent enough it can break ribs, break blood vessels, cause vomiting, pull muscles or even cause fainting.
I always suggest everyone to learn first aid and CPR because a cough can indicate an obstruction in your airway. If you or someone else has ingested something that blocks the airway you should follow first aid procedures. Then seek immediate medical attention. Signs of choking include:
• bluish skin
• loss of consciousness
• inability to speak or cry
• wheezing, whistling, or other odd breathing noises
• weak or ineffective cough
• panic
A cough is either productive (wet) or non-productive (dry) A productive or wet cough is a cough that typically brings up mucus. A cold or the flu commonly causes these types of coughs. They can come on slowly or quickly and may be accompanied by other symptoms that include a runny nose, postnasal drip and fatigue.
Productive coughs sound wet because your body is pushing mucus out of your respiratory system that includes your throat, nose, airways and lungs. If you have a wet cough, you may feel like there’s something stuck or dripping at the back of your throat or in your chest. Sometimes your coughs will bring up mucus. Productive coughs can last less than 3 weeks. If your cough is chronic it can last longer than eight weeks in adults or four weeks in children.
A non-productive or dry cough is a cough that doesn’t bring up mucus. It could feel like you have a tickle in the back of your throat that triggers your cough reflex resulting in hacking coughs. Dry coughs are difficult to manage and may cause long bouts of coughing. A dry cough occurs because there is inflammation or irritation in your respiratory tract with no excess mucus to cough up. Dry coughs are often caused by upper respiratory infections, such as a cold or the flu.
A dry cough is one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19. Other telltale signs of COVID-19 include fever and shortness of breath. If you’re sick and think you may have COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Trusted Source recommend the following:
• stay home and avoid public places
• separate yourself from all family members and pets as much as possible
• cover your coughs and sneezes
• wear a cloth mask if you’re around other people
• stay in touch with your doctor
• call ahead if you end up seeking medical attention
• wash your hands often
• avoid sharing household items with other people in the house
• disinfect common surfaces often
• monitor your symptoms
Although a cough is usually not serious, warning symptoms call for prompt medical care. You should see a doctor if you have a:
• Fever, especially if it’s high or prolonged
• Copious sputum production
• Coughing up blood
• Shortness of breath
• Weight loss
• Weakness, fatigue, loss of appetite
• Chest pain that’s not caused by the cough itself
• Night sweats
• Wheezing
• Diarrhea
• Headache
• Having confusion
• Bluish lips
• Heaviness or tightness in the chest
Cough remedies contain expectorants that are compounds intended to loosen sputum, making it easier to clear your airways. Guaifenesin is the most popular expectorant. There is little scientific evidence that expectorants are effective. You could probably do just as well by using a humidifier and drinking lots of water.
Cough suppressants are also a very popular over the counter medication. Nonprescription medications such as dextromethorphan can partially suppress the cough reflex. This relaxation makes the patient more comfortable. Prescription cough syrups with codeine are more effective. Cough suppressants can reduce discomfort but coughs should not always be suppressed.
Medicated lozenges and cough drops are among the most widely used cough medications. Lozenges and cough drops contain various combinations of menthol, camphor, eucalyptus oil, honey and other ingredients. Lozenges and cough drops that contain a liquid center contain topical anesthetics. There is no evidence that medicated cough drops are more effective than hard candies.
You should not ignore a chronic cough but you should not panic just because your cough lingers for more than two to four weeks. Remember a cough is actually a vital player in the body’s defense against disease but when coupled with other issues don’t just dismiss them, see a doctor.
