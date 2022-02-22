People that eat at least seven servings of fruits and vegetables a day have the highest levels of happiness and mental health according to recent studies. In a joint study at Dartmouth University in Hanover, New Hampshire, and the University of Warwick in Coventry, England, examined the eating habits of over 80,000 people. They found that mental well-being rose with the number of daily servings of fruits and vegetables. Well-being peaked at seven servings of fruit and vegetables. In another study, participants drank 48 grams of carbohydrate and no protein decreased their depression, anger and confusion in women suffering PMS. The study defined a serving as about 2.8 ounces.
Another study showed that carbohydrate ingestion was associated with better mood. Participants kept a food diary and mood journals for nine days, and found that on the days when they consumed more carbohydrates, their mood was better and had more energy. This study also found that the more carbohydrates they ate over the week, the happier they were. A study of 686 participants found their mood at midday was better when they had carbohydrates for breakfast.
Fruits, vegetables and grains are our sources for carbohydrates. The primary function of carbohydrates is to supply energy to all the cells in your body. Carbohydrates are also necessary for the production of serotonin. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that regulates our mood. In the body, carbohydrates are broken down into smaller of sugar molecules, such as glucose and fructose. Your small intestine absorbs these sugar molecules. From your intestines they enter the bloodstream and travel to the liver. Your liver converts these sugars into glucose, which is carried through the bloodstream accompanied by insulin. Your glucose is converted into energy for basic body functioning and physical activity. If the glucose is not needed immediately for energy, your body will store up to 2,000 calories of it in your liver and muscles in the form of glycogen. When your glycogen stores are full, the remaining carbohydrates are stored as fat. If you don’t ingest enough carbohydrates, your body will use protein for fuel. This is can be a problem because your body needs protein to make muscles and build bone. When your body uses protein instead of carbohydrates for fuel it puts stress on the kidneys. This can lead to the passage of painful byproducts such as urea and ammonia in the urine.
All carbohydrates can be converted to and stored as fat, but are not inherently fattening. If they are part of excess calories they do become fattening.
Carbohydrates are a part of most foods. There are two types of carbohydrates, complex carbohydrates and simple carbohydrates. Most fruits are a good source of simple carbohydrates. These types of carbohydrates get into the system quickly. Complex carbohydrates get into the system a lot slower. Complex carbohydrates include bread, cereals, pasta, corn, potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and peppers.
Carbohydrates are composed of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen atoms. During photosynthesis plants break down the raw materials, carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O), into atoms of carbon (C), hydrogen (H) and oxygen (O2) and then combine these atoms into molecules of food that the plant can use. By recombining the atoms of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen in different combinations, the plant creates the different carbohydrates that we can eat. The sugars, glucose and fructose are simple carbohydrates. Starches and cellulose are complex carbohydrates. A simple carbohydrate consists of a few atoms of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen, while complex carbohydrates consist of many of the three basic atoms.
The difference with carbohydrates comes in their nutritional value and impact on your health. Many carbohydrates are loaded with other nutrients. Fruits and vegetables are great carbohydrate sources, they’re excellent suppliers of vitamins A and C and many other vitamins and minerals. For example, the sugar in apple juice is accompanied by vitamin C, folic acid and potassium. The sugar in grape soda is void of vitamins and minerals; that’s why it’s described as “empty calories.”
Your daily intake of food should include 2 to 3 servings of protein, 4 to 6 servings of vegetables, 2 to 3 servings of a grain and 4 to 6 servings of fruit. You should ingest no more than 14 grams of saturated fat, which is 126 calories. Sixty to 65% of the calories you eat every day should come from carbohydrates. To calculate how many carbohydrates you need, multiply the number of calories you need by .6. That means if you need 2,000 calories per day, 2,000 multiplied by .6 = 1,200. You need 1,200 calories from carbohydrates. There are 4 calories in a gram of carbohydrate. Divide 1,200 calories by 4 = 300 grams.
The key to getting this amount of food is planning.
