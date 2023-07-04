No one will ever forget COVID-19 with all of the deaths and its lingering health issues. It continues to be a significant public health concern in 2023 as new variants and potential outbreaks can still pose a big challenge. We have to continue to take COVID as an ongoing serious health issue. We should get vaccinated, test, treat and control underlining health issues. We also have to deal with influenza, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, Zika virus and ebola.
Mental health crisisMental health issues that include, anxiety, depression and stress related disorders have become a growing concern globally. Factors such as COVID, social isolation and economic instability have contributed to this crisis. We need to bring this health issue to the forefront. We have to get rid of the stigma attached to mental health issues. We can do this though education, discussions and better treatment. We also have make treatment more affordable and available.
Non-communicable diseases (NCDs)
Chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and respiratory conditions continue to plague millions of Americans. Chronic diseases affect minorities at a higher percentage. We have to continue and improve our effort in promoting healthy lifestyles and better access to quality health care. It’s not just having doctors and health care workers of color but have more caring, educated and passionate health care workers that are willing to get the job done. We should also put more money and effort in preventative care.
Climate change and health
The impact of climate change on our health is adversely increasingly every year. Extreme weather events and rising temperatures pose risks to human health and require attention in terms of mitigation and adaptation strategies. Vector borne diseases have also become more common as climate change affects our environment. Vector-borne diseases account for more than 17% of all infectious diseases, causing more than 700,000 deaths annually. Parasites, bacteria or viruses cause vector borne diseases. The vectors are living organisms that can transmit infectious pathogens between humans or from animals to humans. Many of these vectors are bloodsucking insects, which ingest disease-producing microorganisms during a blood meal from an infected host (human or animal) and later transmit it into a new host, after the pathogen has replicated.
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR)
The rise of antimicrobial resistance poses a threat to effective treatment of infectious diseases. We have to address the inappropriate use of antibiotic, improving surveillance and promoting research into new antimicrobial agents are critical.
Vaccine hesitancy
Vaccine Hesitancy and misinformation can undermine vaccination efforts and contribute to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases. We need to address vaccine hesitancy through education, communication and access to improve public health.
Substance abuse
Substance Abuse, which includes alcohol, tobacco and drug misuse, is still a significant public health issue that affects all of us. We have to develop effective prevention, treatment and support services to address the harms associated with substance abuse.
Health inequalities
Disparities in health care access, socioeconomic factors and social determinants of health contribute to health inequalities. We need to reduce these disparities and ensure equitable access to health care services. The United States spends the most on health care but has the worst health outcomes among high-income countries. Minorities receive the worst care. We’ve done enough research. We need effective planning and money.
Obesity and malnutrition
There is a global prevalence of obesity and malnutrition. Malnutrition includes both undernutrition and overnutrition. Obesity and malnutrition is a persistent public health issue. These conditions contribute to a number of health problems and can strain our health care system. We need to promote healthy diets, more physical activity and address food insecurity.
Mental health of children and adolescents
The mental health and well being of our children and adolescents have become a growing concern. We have to identify and address mental health issues early, provide adequate support systems and promote mental health literacy.
Environmental health
Every year air pollution, water pollution, exposure to hazardous substances and occupational health risks impact our health everyday. Our news is filled with train wrecks, forest fires and pipeline leaks. All of them have adversely affected our environment. Guidelines, more research and prevention are needed to control these preventable health threats.
Aging population
The U.S. has an aging population, which presents various challenges in health care. These challenges include the need for age appropriate care, management of chronic conditions and ensuring social support for older individuals. Aging is not a disease. Doctor should not say, “You know you’re getting older”. Have you ever heard a doctor say, “You know you are still a teenager.” as an answer to a health issue? They need to treat the illness not our age.
These are just a few of the health issues affecting us in 2023. My answers are general. I’d love to hear your opinion.
If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”
