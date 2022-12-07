Philadelphia Hospital Closure

A staff member exits Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia in June 2019. The hospital's owner announced it would close in September 2019 because of what the company called "continuing, unsustainable financial losses." — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

CNN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.