The US Food and Drug Administration has expanded its warning about hand sanitizers to avoid, with the list now topping 100.
The agency first warned consumers in June about hand sanitizers containing methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and potentially deadly if ingested. Since then, several such products have been recalled by manufacturers and pulled from store shelves.
Now, the FDA is also warning about hand sanitizers containing insufficient levels of alcohol.
"FDA test results show certain hand sanitizers have concerningly low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, which are active ingredients in hand sanitizer products," the agency said in its updated warning on July 31.
"The agency urges consumers not to use these subpotent products and has expanded its list to include subpotent hand sanitizers, in addition to hand sanitizers that are or may be contaminated with methanol."
Nearly all of the hand sanitizers on the FDA's list were manufactured in Mexico. The agency has recommended recalls for most of the products, and has also issued import alerts to halt them from entering the country.
Proper hand hygiene is an important part of the response to Covid-19, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends that people use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not readily available.
The full list of hand sanitizers to avoid
Below are all of the hand sanitizers that the FDA is warning consumers to avoid:
- Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
- MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
- BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
- Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
- Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
- Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
- KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
- Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
- BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
- BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
- Assured Aloe
- bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz
- LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz
- QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
- NEXT Hand Sanitizer
- Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol extra soft with glycerin and aloe
- NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
- NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers
- Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe
- Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera
- Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
- Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
- Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
- Medicare Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution
- GelBact Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer
- TriCleanz
- Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100
- Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E
- Leiper's Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper's Fork Distillery 16 oz bottle
- Andy's Best
- Andy's
- NeoNatural
- Plus Advanced
- Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Selecto Hand Sanitizer
- Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol
- Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub
- Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
- Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol
- Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol
- Scent Theory -- Keep It Clean -- Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Cavalry
- ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Scent Theory -- Keep It Clean -- Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
- Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
- Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%
- TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer
- Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- Parabola Hand Sanitizer
- Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer
- Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%
- Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free
- Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced
- Be Safe Hand Sanitizer
- Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel
- DAESI Hand Sanitizer
