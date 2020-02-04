Loneliness appears to be on the rise, particularly among younger workers, according to a new Cigna study.
Three out of every five adults or 61%, report that they feel lonely, according to the second annual Cigna U.S. Loneliness Index, which is based on a survey of 10,000 adults. This is up seven percentage points from the 54% reported from the health insurance company’s first loneliness survey in 2018.
Cigna fielded the survey to further explore the impact of loneliness in the nation’s culture and workplaces.
“We expanded our focus to include loneliness in the business community because Americans spend so much time at work – about 90,000 hours over the course of their life,” said Dr. Doug Nemecek, chief medical officer, Cigna Behavioral Health.
“If we can reduce loneliness, we help people improve their overall health and vitality, while also helping businesses drive deeper employee engagement, increased productivity and higher retention.”
The study includes a analysis of loneliness by demographics, industry and geographies. The study found that loneliness has a larger impact on certain demographics — for instance men are lonelier than women; younger people 18-22 are lonelier than older people and those living in urban and suburban communities are less lonely than those in rural areas. The survey also found Hispanic respondents (47.7) and those who identify their race as “other” (47.2) are loneliest, followed by Black/African American respondents (46.3).
The study highlighted implications for the business community, as lonely workers say they are less productive and are twice as likely to miss a day of work due to illness and five times more likely to miss work due to stress. Social media was linked to loneliness, with heavy social media users more likely to feel alone and without companionship.
The survey also took a deeper dive into how loneliness is impacting Philadelphia, noting only 56% of Philadelphia residents are considered to be lonely, compared to 61% of the national population.
Other findings indicate that:
• Nearly half of Philly residents sometimes or always feel they are no longer close to anyone (45% vs 32% in 2018) or that their relationships are not meaningful (46% vs 36% in 2018).
• Equal numbers of Philadelphia residents and all Americans say they have excellent or very good work-life balance (32 each), and majorities in both places agree that they have social companionship at work.
