A virtual event seeks to empower the African-American community with important health information.
Black Health Matters is partnering with Genentech to host “The Building the Bridge Virtual Summit: Closing the Health Literacy Gap” on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The summit features some of the foremost medical experts and advocates who are dedicated to empowering African American health literacy.
“We’re truly excited to enter into this collaboration with Genentech,” Roslyn Y. Daniels, publisher of Black Health Matters said in a news release.
“BHM has established itself as the go-to resource on African-American health. These nationally recognized virtual health summits were developed to create platforms for attendees that inspire them, enlighten them and empower them to make health a priority within their community.”
Attendees can choose from 14 presentations and discussions around health issues such as asthma, breast cancer, COVID-19, dental health, hair loss, heart disease, HIV, multiple sclerosis, skin disorders and stroke.
During the summit, participants will be able to video chat with health industry specialists and exhibitors about a wide variety of topics and participate in the virtual fitness class with a personal trainer.
Award-winning R&B singer/songwriter Meli'sa Morgan and TV and Radio Talk Show Host Rolonda Watts will be featured in a special discussion session about hypertension.
“We are committed to addressing inequities and disparities of care by improving access to our medicines and sharing information that will help each person to advocate for themselves and their community,” Caroline De Marco, vice president, Northeast Region, Customer Engagement of Genentech said in a news release.
"We are excited that you are taking the time to invest in you, and we sincerely hope that you benefit from the information that will be shared during this regional summit.”
Community partners participating in the program include Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.; The Links Incorporated, Central Area; Black Nurses Association-Greater NYC chapter; GrindTime Fitness; Mocha Moms; Sisters Network Inc.; United Way of NYC; American Liver Foundation; Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.
To register visit https://bhmbuildingthebridgesummit.vfairs.com/
