In this photo illustration, a teenager poses for a picture in Arlington, Virginia, June 11, 2021. - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said June 11 that emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts by teenage girls rose significantly last year compared to 2019, highlighting the mental health impact of the pandemic. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

The rate of suspected suicides and suicide attempts by poisoning among young people rose sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic, a new study says. Among children 10 to 12 years old, the rate increased more than 70% from 2019 to 2021.

The analysis, published Thursday in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, looked at what the National Poison Data System categorized as "suspected suicides" by self-poisoning for 2021 among people ages 10 to 19; the records included both suicide attempts and deaths by suicide.

