stillbirths

There were more than 21,000 stillbirths reported in the United States in 2021, according to a new CDC report.

Stillbirths have been trending down for decades in the United States. But the rate ticked up in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, and new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a second year of stalled progress.

More than 21,000 stillbirths were reported in 2021 – or nearly 6 for every 1,000 pregnancies that made it to 20 weeks or later, according to a report from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.