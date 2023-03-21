stock photo of people walking outdoors

Younger people have continued to walk less since the height of the pandemic, the study found.

 Rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com

Americans took fewer steps during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and they still haven't gotten their mojo back, a new study found.

"On average, people are taking about 600 fewer steps per day than before the pandemic began," said study author Dr. Evan Brittain, associate professor of cardiovascular medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

CNN 

