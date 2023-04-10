Philips Dreamstation recall

To determine if you have an affected model, locate the serial number of the device.

The US Food and Drug Administration issued a Class I recall Friday, the most serious type of recall, for certain Philips Respironics DreamStation1 CPAP machines.

A Class I recall means the FDA has determined a reasonable probability that a product could "cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.