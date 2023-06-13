red wine

Drinking alcohol in light-to-medium quantities reduces stress signaling in the brain, and replicating these effects could lower the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to a new study.

Researchers say they may be able to explain how light drinking benefits the heart, and its main effect doesn’t stem from changes in the blood – as scientists once thought – but from its actions in the brain.

But because alcohol also raises the risk of cancer at any amount, however, researchers say they aren’t advising people to imbibe. Instead, understanding this mechanism may point to healthier ways to tap into the same benefit, such as through exercise or meditation.

