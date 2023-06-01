sleep apena

Rudy Tanzi, a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School who was not involved in the study, said the research showed it's important to be assessed by a sleep specialist and treated for apnea to ensure the brain remains free of amyloid plaques.

A part of the brain connected to memory shrank in people with severe sleep-disordered breathing — which can include heavy snoring and sleep apnea — according to a new study. People with sleep apnea stop breathing for 10 seconds or more at a time multiple times a night.

“It is more and more acknowledged that this sleep disorder, if untreated, will increase the risk of dementia. Here, we provide new original evidence focusing on the medial temporal lobe, a brain region early affected in Alzheimer’s disease,” said lead study author Géraldine Rauchs, a postdoctoral research officer at the National Institute of Health and Medical Research in Caen, France, in an email.

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.