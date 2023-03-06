More than 25 million Americans - including 21 million adults - have asthma, a chronic disease that makes it hard to breathe and, in rare cases, can be fatal. Why so many people suffer from asthma isn't certain - genetics, allergies and environmental conditions all play a part. But it's clear that treatment is critical to keeping symptoms under control.
Officials with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) say it's time to see a doctor if breathing troubles are getting in the way of your daily activities. It's also good to look for triggers - for example, pollution or pet dander - that may be setting off your symptoms.
Below, we tackle six common questions about asthma.
- - -
How does asthma affect breathing?
Asthma causes inflammation, swelling and increased mucus production of the airways. When the small muscles around the airways constrict and squeeze, that narrows the airways and makes it hard to breathe.
Asthma can be intermittent or persistent, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Intermittent asthma comes and goes, but persistent asthma's symptoms are generally present.
- - -
Who is most at risk for asthma?
People of color, including Native Americans and Alaska Natives, as well as older and low-income people, are disproportionately likely to have asthma.
Women are also more likely than men to have the disease, and children living with a smoker or in an area with poor air quality - for instance, near a highway - are at higher risk of developing asthma than those who live in areas with clean air. Additionally, certain respiratory infections, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), in childhood can damage the developing lungs and put people at higher risk for asthma, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
- - -
What symptoms are associated with asthma?
Symptoms include shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing and chest tightness or pain.
- - -
When is it time to see a doctor to determine whether you have asthma?
It's time to see the doctor if any of these symptoms make it hard for you to go about your normal activities.
If you've been diagnosed and your inhaler is having little effect or you seem to be using it more frequently, that's a sign your asthma is worsening, the Mayo Clinic says.
- - -
Can asthma be cured?
Asthma is a chronic disease that cannot be cured. But it can be well-managed, meaning people with asthma can take part in sports and other active pursuits once their symptoms are under control. Managing asthma may require medication and avoiding conditions or allergens that set off an asthma attack.
- - -
What are the best ways to keep asthma under control?
The first step to managing asthma is to identify and avoid asthma triggers - which can vary from person to person, the AAFA says. The second step is to manage the underlying airway inflammation with pharmaceutical interventions.
There are asthma medicines that work to reduce inflammation and control asthma, while other medicines work to relieve the airway squeezing that occurs during an asthma attack.
"When you or your child experience difficulty breathing that impacts your daily life, consult a health-care provider and ask about asthma," the AAFA says.
