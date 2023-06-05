doctors office

A late-stage trial of women with cervical cancer at low risk of progression found that having a simple hysterectomy instead of a radical hysterectomy resulted in similar outcomes in terms of keeping them cancer-free, a finding that some doctors say could be “practice-changing.”

The results of the trial, presented Friday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago, also showed that patients with the simpler surgery had fewer complications and a better quality of life.

