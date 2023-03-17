San Francisco Chronicle Archive Image

Paul Haskins, in San Bruno Ca., on Thurs. March 23, 2017, shows a bottle of Insulin to treat his diabetes that he uses once a week at a cost of $325 which is covered by his current medical plans. Haskins is currently covered by Medicare and Medicaid health plans , Haskins is hoping that the new proposed GOP health care plan will let him keep his coverage. (Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

 Michael Macor

Sanofi is cutting the list price of Lantus, its most widely prescribed insulin in the US, by 78% and establishing a $35 monthly cap for those with private insurance, the company announced Thursday. The change is effective January 1.

The move follows similar ones by Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk this month. The three companies dominate the global insulin market.

CNN 

