General Mills flour

A salmonella outbreak that was linked to Gold Medal flour is over, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. However, consumers should still make sure they don’t have any recalled bags of flour at home.

In late April, General Mills recalled certain 2-, 5- and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal Bleached and Unbleached All-Purpose Flour with use-by dates of March 27 and 28, 2024. The CDC says data showed that some Gold Medal flour was contaminated with Salmonella infantis bacteria that was responsible for at least 14 infections in 13 states. Nearly all of the patients interviewed reported eating raw dough or batter, and all of those who recalled the flour brand identified Gold Medal.

CNN 

