pig kidney transplant

Dr. Jeffrey Stern, left, and Dr. Robert Montgomery, prepare to implant a genetically engineered pig kidney into the recipient's abdomen.

A pig kidney successfully functioned in a human body for about two months, marking the longest documented case of a xenotransplant of its kind.

In July, researchers at NYU Langone Health transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into the body of a 58-year-old man named Maurice Miller, known as Mo, who had a brain tumor and was experiencing brain death. The organ was removed on Wednesday, a predetermined date, after 61 days of study.

CNN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.