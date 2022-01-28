Canyon Atlantic Partners LLC — the Texas-based hospital management firm that planned to buy Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals from Tower Health before the deal fell apart — has asked a judge to stop the facilities from closing, according to the Delaware County Daily Times.
Canyon attorneys filed the injunction on Jan. 19 asking Common Pleas Judge Edward Griffith to stop the planned closure of Brandywine Hospital on Monday, and to reevaluate the previous shutdown of Jennersville Hospital on Dec. 31, the newspaper reported. Canyon’s attorneys argue Tower Health breached the terms of their agreement by pulling out of the deal without advanced notice.
A spokesperson for Tower Health said the company would not comment on “pending litigation.” Court documents reviewed by the Delco Times show that Tower Health is asking the judge to deny the injunction.
Tower said in a statement that the closure of Brandywine Hospital is “proceeding smoothly in accordance with regulations and with utmost concern for the safety of patients and support of staff.”
In November, Tower and Canyon appeared to reach a deal that would have saved both hospitals. However, in early December, the agreement crumbled. At the time, Tower said in a statement that it was “highly disappointed” with Canyon.
According to the Delco Times, a hearing on the injunction request scheduled for Thursday was postponed because an attorney was ill. A new court date has yet to be scheduled.
In the meantime, Chester County officials still hope for a buyer that will save the county from becoming what they describe as a health care desert.
At a Jan. 26 County Commissioners’ meeting, the group approved a $250,000 contract with Juniper Advisory, LLC “to evaluate potential options for the provision of acute care, emergent, and behavioral health services in Chester County.”
“This contract gives the county the ability to vet any potential purchasers or operators of Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals,” Commissioner Marian Moskowitz said.
