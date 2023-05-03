senior learning technology

A study published on May 3 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society suggested that older people who regularly used the internet were less likely to develop dementia.

If your parents or grandparents ask you how to post on Instagram or how to send a birthday message to a Facebook friend, a new study suggests you might want to help them -- not just to be nice but because getting them online may help their brain health, too.

