Eastern equine encephalitis

Eastern equine encephalitis is a rare but serious condition spread by infected mosquitoes.

Health officials in two states are warning people to take precautions against mosquito bites because of the presence of Eastern equine encephalitis virus, which spreads through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Two cases have been reported in people in Alabama, with one fatality; the virus has also been found in horses and mosquitoes in New York, but no human cases have been reported there.

CNN

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.