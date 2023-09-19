Doctor checking blood pressure

The World Health Organization on September 19 released its first report on the global impact of high blood pressure.

The dangerous effects of high blood pressure are highlighted in a new report by the World Health Organization that identifies the condition as one of the world’s leading risk factors for death and disability.

Published Tuesday, WHO’s first report on the global impact of high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, offers recommendations on ways to combat the “silent killer.”

CNN 

