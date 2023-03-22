Birth control pills

The overall risk of breast cancer among hormone contraceptive users is low, especially for younger women.

 Towfiqu Barbhuiya - stock.adobe

All hormone contraceptives, including progestagen-only "minipills," carry a small "excess risk" of breast cancer, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Oxford, but the overall risk remains low.

The study, published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, bridges a research gap by investigating the link between breast cancer and progestagen-only contraceptives.

