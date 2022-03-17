The Health Department is removing the percent positive metric from the City’s COVID Response Levels calculation.
Officials said as screening testing is gradually phased out, the percent positive metric that has helped to inform the city’s COVID response levels will be less instructive about the state of the pandemic.
The remaining metrics on case counts, hospitalizations, and the rate of rise remain useful for understanding current risk. Philadelphia remains at the All Clear COVID Response Level.
“Philadelphians have seen how the pandemic has changed and shifted over time, leading to changes in how the City has responded,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said in a news release.
“Now that we’re moving into a time when many fewer people are getting tested, we’re finding that this particular metric is less useful than it was when we first used it. We will continue to update the COVID Response Levels to make sure that they are useful and appropriate for the current situation.”
The four tier system includes "All Clear," "Mask Precautions," "Caution" and "Extreme Caution."
They are now as follows:
Level 4: Extreme Caution
When two or more of the following are true:
• Average new cases per day are greater than 500
• Hospitalizations are greater than 500
• Cases have increased by more than 50% in the previous 10 days
When the city is Level 4:
• You must present your vaccine card or exemption for places that serve food or drink.
• You must wear a mask when indoors in public places.
Level 3: Caution
When two or more of the following are true:
• Average new cases per day are between 225 and 500
• Hospitalizations are 100 and 500
• Cases have increased by more than 50% in the previous 10 days
When the city is in Level 3:
• You must present your vaccine card or exemption or a negative test within 24 hours for places that serve food or drink (acceptable tests include lab or onsite testing, not home tests). The negative test option is available to patrons only.
• You must wear a mask when indoors in public places.
Level 2: Mask Precautions
When two or more of the following are true:
• Average new cases per day are under 225
• Hospitalizations are under 100
• Cases have increased by more than 50% in the previous 10 days
There is no vaccine or testing requirement for places that serve food or drink.
When the city is in Level 2
• You must wear a mask when indoors in public places.
Level 1: All Clear
When two or more of the following are true:
• Average new cases per day are under 100
• Hospitalizations are under 50
• Cases have increased by less than 50% in the previous 10 days
When the city is in Level 1 there is no vaccine or testing requirement for places that serve food or drink and no mask requirement (except in healthcare institutions, congregate settings, and on public transportation).
The metrics used to determine the current level is available on the city's COVID website.
