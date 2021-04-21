Philadelphia’s rates of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Philadelphia are on the rise said Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley.
“Our hospitalizations are rising and our deaths are rising,” Farley said.
As of Thursday, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health has identified 460 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the confirmed number of cases to 135,508.
“The reason is people are increasingly out and around, getting together with others, dropping their guard, not wearing their masks and we are seeing variants representing an increase in the fractions of the virus that is circulating,” Farley said.
The Public Health Department confirmed nine additional fatalities in Philadelphia, bringing the number of residents who have died from the virus in Philadelphia to 3,422.
"Unfortunately, we are more likely to see more increases in deaths in the coming weeks because the way this works you see increase in cases, then increases in hospitalizations, then increases in deaths," Farley said. "We do expect the number of deaths to rise to more than 50 a week soon."
The Public Health Department reported 564 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 56 on ventilators.
"These variant viruses are prevented by vaccination but they are more infectious and more likely to spread from one person to the other than the version of the virus that was circulating a month ago or even two weeks ago," he continued.
Due to the surge in cases, Philadelphia officials will not be backing off on the coronavirus restrictions that were set to expire April 30, which include limits on indoor dining at restaurants and a ban on indoor catered events.
“In light of these still rising case rates, we will not be making any decisions to relax these restrictions now," Farley said.
Farley said people need to wear their masks, keep their distance, avoid being around others and seek vaccinations. He also encouraged younger people, who are now eligible for the vaccine, to bring their parents, grandparents and older family members to be vaccinated as well.
As of Monday evening, 680,000 people from Philadelphia have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 451,000 who have been fully vaccinated.
Update on federally supported vaccination sites
The FEMA site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City is currently accepting appointments and walk-ins.
The site is open seven days at week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and people can walk in for vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who lives in or works in Philadelphia is eligible to be vaccinated at the site.
The Esperanza Community Vaccination Center in Hunting Park is open Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site is also open to appointments and walk-ins.
As of Tuesday, people can make appointments for these sites and the city-run vaccination sites by visiting https://www.phila.gov/2021-04-20-sign-up-for-your-covid-19-vaccine-appointment-here/
Upcoming special vaccination events
State Sen. Christine Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia) is partnering with Lehigh Pharmacy to hold a pop-up vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at The Baptist Worship Center, 4790 James St. This clinic is free and open to anyone 16 or older. During the clinic, up to 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered.
The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is holding the Philly Vax-Jawn on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion.
The initiative aims to make the COVID-19 vaccines available for communities with low vaccination rates.
The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center is offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for veterans, anyone who served in the U.S. military, veteran spouses and caregivers and recipients of CHAMPVA benefits on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until noon at 3900 Woodland Ave.
Veterans eligible and enrolled in VA healthcare can make an appointment by calling (215) 823-4014. Those who served in the U.S. military, veteran spouses, caregivers and recipients of CHAMPVA program benefits must pre-register on www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
NBC10 and Telemundo62 host bilingual COVID-19 vaccine informational phone bank
NBC10 and Telemundo62, in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Health and Pennsylvania Department of Health, will host a bilingual phone bank on April 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Medical staff from the New Jersey and Pennsylvania Health Departments will be on hand to answer viewer questions and concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
Following the two-hour phone bank, the stations will host a live, digital forum at 7 p.m. on Telemundo62.com and Facebook Live.
NBC10 and Telemundo62 will announce the toll-free numbers at 5 p.m. on April 28. The digital forum will be live from 7-7:30 p.m. and will be available for on-demand viewing on the stations’ digital and OTT platforms.
