Philadelphia’s rates of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Philadelphia are on the rise said Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley.
“Our hospitalizations are rising and our deaths are rising,” Farley said Tuesday afternoon during a virtual news media update.
“The reason is people are increasingly out and around, getting together with others, dropping their guard, not wearing their masks and we are seeing variants representing an increase in the fractions of the virus that is circulating,” he said.
"These variant viruses are prevented by vaccination but they are more infectious and more likely to spread from one person to the other than the version of the virus that was circulating a month ago or even two weeks ago," he continued.
Due to the surge in cases, Philadelphia officials will not be backing off on the coronavirus restrictions that were set to expire April 30, which include limits on indoor dining at restaurants and a ban on indoor catered events.
“In light of these still rising case rates, we will not be making any decisions to relax these restrictions now," Farley said.
He said since Monday, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health has identified 747 new cases of the COVID-19.
The Public Health Department confirmed 13 additional fatalities in Philadelphia, bringing the number of residents who have died from the virus in Philadelphia to 3,395.
"Unfortunately, we are more likely to see more increases in deaths in the coming weeks because the way this works you see increase in cases, then increases in hospitalizations, then increases in deaths," Farley said. "We do expect the number of deaths to rise to more than 50 a week soon."
The Public Health Department reported 551 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 52 on ventilators.
Farley said people need to wear their masks, keep their distance, avoid being around others and seek vaccinations. He also encouraged younger people, who are now eligible for the vaccine, to bring their parents, grandparents and older family members to be vaccinated as well.
As of Monday evening, 680,000 people from Philadelphia have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 451,000 who have been fully vaccinated.
Update on federally supported vaccination sites
The FEMA site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City is currently accepting appointments and walk-ins.
The site is open seven days at week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and people can walk in for vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who lives in or works in Philadelphia is eligible to be vaccinated at the site.
The Esperanza Community Vaccination Center in Hunting Park is open Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site is also open to appointments and walk-ins.
As of Tuesday, people can make appointments for these sites and the city-run vaccination sites by visiting https://www.phila.gov/2021-04-20-sign-up-for-your-covid-19-vaccine-appointment-here/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.