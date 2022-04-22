Philadelphia officials have officially rolled back the mask mandate, after only four days of requiring people to wear masks indoors.
Effective immediately, officials announced that residents and visitors are strongly encouraged but not required to wear a mask in indoor public places.
The decision comes three days after the mask mandate took effect April 18. The Board of Health voted Thursday evening to rescind the mandate.
This change follows a recent leveling-off of case counts and a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the city.
Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole provided more insight on the Department of Public Health’s decision to rescind the mandate, during a virtual news conference Friday.
"I had said when I announced this that if we didn’t see hospitalizations rising that we needed to rethink that and that we shouldn’t have a mandate in that case, so that is what we’re doing today," Bettigole said. "It is a very short span of time because that is the time that we needed to see what is going to happen next. We didn’t want to miss the chance to interrupt a serious wave.
"But with hospitalizations coming down, we feel comfortable saying this is not a free-for-all, take off your masks," she continued. "This is a we're going to strongly recommend this, rather than require it."
The Health Department said after rising steeply between the end of March, when cases were staying at 50-60 per day, and mid-April, rising to a peak of 377 cases on April 14, cases have leveled off and were averaging 242 per day as of April 21.
Hospitalizations in Philadelphia peaked April 17 at 82 and have fallen over the course of the week, reaching 65 on April 21.
"In each of the previous waves of COVID that we’ve seen cases rise and that was followed by a rise in hospitalizations," Bettigole stated. "If you look at what is happening in the states and the counties around us that is what we’re seeing.
"If you look at what was happened in Philadelphia our cases were rising steeply. We were averaging around 50 or 60 a day. That went up over a very short course in time into the 200s and then it flattened."
Bettigole said people heeded the city's April 11 announcement that masking would be required in public spaces, which helped to drive down the numbers.
She said the decision to rescind the mandate was based on data and not done in response to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania by several businesses and residents.
On Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney addressed criticism of Philadelphia's indoor mask mandate in a live interview with The Washington Post and defended the health department's policy against politicization of the pandemic.
"The mask issue which I do not understand — and in my lifetime, I've never seen anything like it — has become such a politicized issue," Kenney said. "It's the most simplest thing you can do to keep yourself safe and to keep people safe. And the politicization of this issue based on national politics and, you know, politics around the country, have just made everyone crazy about it."
Bettigole said the Health Department will no longer use the COVID-19 Response levels introduced earlier this year. The department will warn people if there is a potential new wave coming.
Masks will continue to be required in health care settings and congregate settings such as nursing homes and shelters.
The Health Department notes that businesses and other institutions are allowed to be more strict than the city’s COVID-19 policies, so some businesses may require proof of vaccination or require that everyone wears a mask.
The School District of Philadelphia will resume optional mask wearing for students and staff starting Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.