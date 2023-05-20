For more than 25 years, Community Behavioral Health in Philadelphia has been helping provide access to mental health services for residents.
In recognition of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, the nonprofit’s CEO Faith Dyson-Washington said it is “a great time to reflect and take note of your mental health and well-being, to think about mental health symptoms and where to get support.”
CBH is a nonprofit network of area mental health providers who provide emergency services, outpatient and inpatient hospital services, medication-assisted treatment and telehealth/videoconferencing doctor’s visits for patients dealing with severe depression, trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, severe substance-abuse-related problems or other serious issues.
Its main office is at 801 Market St. in Philadelphia and it has 150 service providers.
“Families and friends can also call for people to get them help,” Dyson-Washington said. At a time when there is so much gun violence and some children may have witnessed violence, “we have people assigned to schools across the city. If a family member thinks a child needs help, they can reach out. That child can be evaluated. We have services for kids who have been a witness to trauma.”
She notes how a large portion of people of color need access to mental health services.
“Seventy-five percent of our members who are using our services are Black or Latino,” Dyson-Washington said. “Over 700,000 people are eligible for services on Medicaid or medical assistance. We are encouraging people who need help to get connected to care.”
Sometimes she said she feels that the psychology profession chose her as much as she chose it.
“My journey started in mental health because my mother suffered from mental health issues,” Dyson-Washington said. “It is an honor to be in this profession.”
“Dr. Dyson-Washington sometimes says, ‘It’s OK not to be OK,’” said CBH director of communications Rhashidah Perry-Jones.
“It is important to get services before things escalate into a crisis situation,” Dyson-Washington added. “Your mental health matters. Please call to get a provider who is able to meet your needs.”
CBH is concerned about substance-abuse disorder and addictions.
“We are the foundation for behavioral health in Philadelphia,” said Perry-Jones. She called Philadelphia one of the poorest big cities in the nation for people of color — with some tie-in issues.
“While substance abuse affects many demographics, 35% of our members live in areas that have drug overdoses three times as high as the national rate,” she said.
Dyson-Washington calls herself a “Philly-born thoroughbred” who still lives in the Mantua section of the city. The Mantua Community Development Corporation gave her an award for her strong connection to the community.
She is a clinical psychologist who earned her bachelor’s degree from Temple University where she double-majored in psychology and African-American studies. She conducted research at the University of Ghana, and was an adjunct faculty member at Drexel University, where she earned her doctoral degree in clinical psychology and a master’s of business administration.
Despite her busy schedule as head of CBH, Dyson-Washington still finds time to practice as a mental health professional.
“She sees a handful of clients to stay connected,” Perry-Jones said.
The CBH executive took the helm of the organization in 2020, the middle of the COVD-19 crisis.
“She had to be agile and meet the demands of COVID,” Perry-Jones said. “It was baptism by fire. But it turned out to be a surmountable task.”
Dyson-Washington guided the nonprofit in investing in technology that supported telehealth and a more sophisticated data-management system.
In short, “we made sure that people could be been by their doctors and that doctors could be paid,” she said.
Also, their improved data management system allows CBH “to utilize data and outcomes for our members. We want their lives to improve.”
Under Dyson-Washington’s leadership, CBH earned both a full National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) accreditation, and the NCQA’s Multicultural Health Care Distinction.
She is credited with growing CBH’s reach in the community — and with streamlining business processes to eradicate work redundancies and reallocate dollars in areas expected to propel the group forward.
In addition to winning honors for CBH, Dyson-Washington has won a long lost of individual honors. She received the Philadelphia Business Journal’s Women of Distinction Award in 2022.
She was also named a Healthcare Power Player by the Philadelphia Metro, and the Drexel alumnus received the university’s Lebow of College of Business Community Service Award.
During Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration, Dyson-Washington was also honored to serve on the Governor’s Behavioral Health Commission. The commission advised the governor on “how to get $100,000 to trickle down to the ground” to the workforce and peers, she said.
CBH comes under the umbrella of the city of Philadelphia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbilities (DBHIDS), which serves over 150,000 people. While the DBHIDS usually handles issues related to intellectual disabilities like autism, “we can help when systems overlap,” Dyson-Washington said. “We have a peer program. We help individuals to train and support others in the spectrum.”
The DBHIDS just recently announced its new suicide and crisis hotline. Anyone experiencing emotional distress or trauma or feelings of suicide can call or text 988, or call 215-685-6440. A trained crisis counselor will answer 24/7.
