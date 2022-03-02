Philadelphia has officially dropped the indoor mask mandate as local COVID-19 transmission rates continue to improve.
“According to our COVID response levels, I now declare that Philadelphia is moving into the 'all clear' level effective immediately,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said during a virtual news conference Wednesday.
“This means that we will no longer be enforcing the mask mandate in most settings. You’ll still need to wear masks in all schools, in health care settings, congregate living settings and on public transit.”
The change comes as the COVID-19 situation in Philadelphia and across the country has changed dramatically during the last two weeks.
“For schools, we’ll continue to watch and evaluate the data,” Bettigole said. “If it continues to move in the right direction we plan to end mandatory masking in schools on March 9, with a one-week mask requirement after spring break to avoid a post-break surge in cases.”
She also noted that businesses and institutions can still require vaccine proof or masks.
"Employees and people entering indoor spaces still have the right to wear masks," Bettigole said. "As we’ve done throughout the pandemic, please give each other the gift of understanding — that we can’t know another person’s circumstances. So we don’t want to judge their reasons for wearing a mask if they choose to do so."
"If you're going to be around large crowds of people indoors consider wearing a mask, particularly if you live with people who remain unvaccinated and are at high risk," she recommended.
Last Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it was relaxing its mask guidance for communities where hospitals aren't under high strain. Under the new guidance, nearly 70% of the U.S. population resides in an area considered to be low or medium risk and residents there are advised they can go indoors without masks.
As of Tuesday, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health reported that 156 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in local hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.