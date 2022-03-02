Philadelphia has officially dropped the indoor mask mandate as local COVID-19 transmission rates continue to improve.
“According to our COVID response levels, I now declare that Philadelphia is moving into the ‘all clear’ level effective immediately,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said during a virtual news conference.
“This means that we will no longer be enforcing the mask mandate in most settings. You’ll still need to wear masks in all schools, in health care settings, congregate living settings and on public transit.”
“For schools, we’ll continue to watch and evaluate the data,” Bettigole continued. “If it continues to move in the right direction we plan to end mandatory masking in schools on March 9, with a one-week mask requirement after spring break to avoid a post-break surge in cases.”
If the mandate is relaxed for schools, mask wearing would be optional for all students and staff, except those in pre-K Head Start programs. As an extra precaution to help minimize the risk of a COVID-19 surge in schools after spring break, students and staff will be required to wear a mask April 18-22.
Bettigole said businesses and institutions can still require vaccine proof or masks.
“Employees and people entering indoor spaces still have the right to wear masks,” she said. “As we’ve done throughout the pandemic, please give each other the gift of understanding — that we can’t know another person’s circumstances. So we don’t want to judge their reasons for wearing a mask if they choose to do so.”
“If you’re going to be around large crowds of people indoors consider wearing a mask, particularly if you live with people who remain unvaccinated and are at high risk,” she recommended.
The mask mandate change comes as the COVID-19 situation in Philadelphia and across the country has changed dramatically during the last two weeks.
In the last two weeks, 1.3% of COVID-19 antigen and PCR tests in Philadelphia have come back positive according to the Department of Public Health.
Thus far during the pandemic, 275,000 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 4,777 have succumbed to the virus. Philadelphia is averaging 88 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last two weeks.
Last Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it was relaxing its mask guidance for communities where hospitals aren’t under high strain. Under the new guidance, nearly 70% of the U.S. population resides in an area considered to be low or medium risk and residents there are advised they can go indoors without masks.
As of Thursday, the Health Department reported that 152 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in local hospitals with a total of 18 on ventilators.
