Five Philadelphia-area medical clinics will soon offer monkeypox vaccines to existing patients at higher risk.
The city’s health department announced Monday it had provided vaccines for distribution to patients of Mazzoni Center, PhiladelphiaFIGHT, Presbyterian Hospital, Drexel Partnership, and PennMedicine.
According to an update to the City’s monkeypox dashboard, the clinics will be reaching out to their patients to offer appointments. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
It’s the latest move in the City’s effort to curb the monkeypox outbreak in Philadelphia.
The current outbreak is most common among men who identify as gay or bisexual, but officials stressed that anyone is at risk of exposure through close physical contact.
6ABC reports Philadelphia has been allotted 2,625 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine. Local officials said the priority is to get the shot to high-risk individuals who may have already been exposed.
The JYNNEOS vaccine is administered in two doses, but Philadelphia health officials plan on getting as many doses out to as many people as possible. One dose is thought to provide some protection from the virus.
The CDC is reporting more than 2,900 infections nationwide. At least 55 of those are in Pennsylvania, 41 in New Jersey, and 3 in Delaware.
Monkeypox is rarely fatal. Experts say most people can recover without treatment. Symptoms usually take about one or two weeks to show up after infection. Common ones include fever, headache, fatigue, or a rash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.